Every MLB Team's Most Promising Young Building Block Heading into 2021

Paul Beaty/Associated Press

The way to build a contender in Major League Baseball today involves cultivating a core of young talent and then going from there.

To this end, every team in the league has at least one up-and-coming star to pin its hopes on.

With the 2020 season in the rearview and the 2021 campaign not too far in the future, we've highlighted every club's most promising youngster. Though we had to make some exceptions, we mostly focused on players who will be 25 or younger next season.

We also wanted to avoid being too obvious, so we chose not to shine a light on young players who have already achieved stardom. Think guys like Juan Soto, Ronald Acuna Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr. and Cody Bellinger.

We'll proceed in alphabetical order by city.