NBA Trade Rumors: Timberwolves, Celtics Have Discussed No. 6 Pick with Hawks

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics have reached out to the Atlanta Hawks about acquiring the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

"There is speculation that any team moving up would be trying to leapfrog the Pistons for [Patrick] Williams, a young, versatile forward with blossoming offensive talent," O'Connor wrote.

In a trade proposal floated by O'Connor, the Timberwolves would send the Hawks' Jarrett Culver and the No. 17 pick. The Celtics would package their three first-rounders (No. 14, 26 and 30) to move up.

Williams didn't post big numbers in his only season at Florida State. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.0 assists while shooting 45.9 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Williams to go 11th overall to the San Antonio Spurs in his final mock draft and ranked the former Seminoles forward seventh in his big board:

"He's a powerful 6'8", 225 pounds with three-point range, the ability to shoot off the dribble, athleticism around the basket and live-dribble passing skills. And he averaged one steal and one block per game, flashing exciting defensive playmaking that was fueled by his motor, strength and speed.

"The ideal landing spot for Williams, who averaged just 9.2 points per game, would be with a competitive team that can afford to be patient."

Even assuming Williams slips past the Detroit Pistons at No. 7, it looks like Minnesota or Boston will still need to move up in order to land him.

One question of the Hawks is how much they'd value additional draft capital. Their midseason acquisition of Clint Capela was an example of the front office's priorities. ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported in September that Atlanta might be looking to use its first-rounder to get a proven veteran.

NBA analyst Frank Isola reported Tuesday the Hawks might be putting a two-year, $15 million contract on the table for Rajon Rondo, which fits with the franchise's 2021 ambitions.

Getting three first-rounders or a package of Culver and a first-rounder may not be enough to move the needle for Atlanta.