Bulls Rumors: 'Most' Execs Expect CHI to Draft LaMelo Ball If PG Is Available

If he's still on the board when the Chicago Bulls are on the clock, LaMelo Ball better start getting used to life in the Windy City.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that "most executives across the league expect [the Bulls] to take Ball" should he be available.

In his final mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had Ball going third to the Charlotte Hornets. Maccabi Tel Aviv wing Deni Avdija was the alternative for Chicago.

According to O'Connor, the Bulls want to add a playmaker in the first round.

The team used the No. 7 pick on Coby White last year, but the former North Carolina star may work better as a scorer than the orchestrator of the offense in half-court sets. White averaged 5.0 assists and 3.1 turnovers per 100 possessions as a rookie, per Basketball Reference.

Adding another guard would raise some questions as to how all of the Bulls' backcourt pieces fit together. Zach LaVine and Tomas Satoransky are signed through 2021, and the pair of Kris Dunn and Denzel Valentine are restricted free agents.

Perhaps the arrival of Ball would signal a desire to move White to the second unit, or it might indicate Chicago is willing to entertain trade offers for LaVine, who makes $19.5 million annually over the next two years.

Executive vice president Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley didn't have a hand in building the current roster. That could make the front office more willing to part with young players who were originally supposed to be the foundation for the franchise's future.