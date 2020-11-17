    Report: Antonio Brown Investigated by NFL After Alleged Security Camera Incident

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistNovember 17, 2020

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) runs a route against the Carolina Panthers during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Charlotte , N.C. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
    Gerry Broome/Associated Press

    The NFL is reportedly investigating Antonio Brown after an incident last month in which he destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security shack.

    Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFL was not aware of the incident before reinstating Brown after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

    According to a police report obtained by the Miami HeraldHollywood (Florida) police had probable cause to charge Brown with criminal mischief after an Oct. 15 incident at the gated community where the seven-time Pro Bowler lives. Sylvia Berman, the president of the Hollywood Oaks Homeowners Association where Brown lives, declined to press charges. 

    "Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA," Alana Burstyn, a spokesperson for Brown, said in a statement. "However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate."

    The NFL does not need criminal charges or a conviction to punish Brown, who was known to be on thin ice with the league. The league is still awaiting the result of a civil lawsuit from a woman who says she was raped by Brown. As Pelissero notes, "Brown already served an eight-game suspension for two unrelated incidents: a felony battery charge (he took a plea deal) and sexual misconduct. But the NFL left open the possibility of an additional suspension or other discipline based on evidence in the civil case."

    Brown is set to appear for a hearing in the civil rape case Jan. 11.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Tampa Bay released a statement Monday saying it was aware of the incident but that Brown has "met all the expectations" since joining the team. 

    Related

      Report: AB Investigated by NFL After Alleged Security Camera Incident

      Report: AB Investigated by NFL After Alleged Security Camera Incident
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Report: AB Investigated by NFL After Alleged Security Camera Incident

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Breakouts That Can Still Happen 🤩

      The player on every team set to have a huge second half ➡️

      Breakouts That Can Still Happen 🤩
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Breakouts That Can Still Happen 🤩

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds

      Our must-have Week 11 pickups to help you make your final fantasy playoff push 📲

      Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Top Fantasy Waiver-Wire Adds

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Brees: I'll Be Back in No Time

      QB says he has the 'best medical team in the world' at home after being diagnosed with collapsed lung and broken ribs

      Brees: I'll Be Back in No Time
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brees: I'll Be Back in No Time

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report