Report: Antonio Brown Investigated by NFL After Alleged Security Camera Incident

The NFL is reportedly investigating Antonio Brown after an incident last month in which he destroyed a security camera and threw a bicycle at a security shack.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the NFL was not aware of the incident before reinstating Brown after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 season for violations of the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

According to a police report obtained by the Miami Herald, Hollywood (Florida) police had probable cause to charge Brown with criminal mischief after an Oct. 15 incident at the gated community where the seven-time Pro Bowler lives. Sylvia Berman, the president of the Hollywood Oaks Homeowners Association where Brown lives, declined to press charges.

"Antonio regrets that he lost his cool that day and he has made amends with the HOA," Alana Burstyn, a spokesperson for Brown, said in a statement. "However, he is rightly concerned that he is routinely targeted by some people for mistreatment and undue scrutiny because he is Antonio Brown. He wants to be a good neighbor, good citizen and a good teammate."

The NFL does not need criminal charges or a conviction to punish Brown, who was known to be on thin ice with the league. The league is still awaiting the result of a civil lawsuit from a woman who says she was raped by Brown. As Pelissero notes, "Brown already served an eight-game suspension for two unrelated incidents: a felony battery charge (he took a plea deal) and sexual misconduct. But the NFL left open the possibility of an additional suspension or other discipline based on evidence in the civil case."

Brown is set to appear for a hearing in the civil rape case Jan. 11.

Tampa Bay released a statement Monday saying it was aware of the incident but that Brown has "met all the expectations" since joining the team.