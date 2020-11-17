Drew Brees Says He'll Return to Saints in 'No Time' After Rib, Lung Injuries

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is aiming for a quick recovery after suffering multiple rib fractures and a collapsed lung over the past two weeks.

"Who Dat Nation: I've got the best medical team in the world...will be back in no time!" Brees wrote in an Instagram post Monday night alongside his kids.

ESPN's Ed Werder reported doctors believed Brees suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung on his right side during Sunday's 27-13 win over the San Francisco 49ers. However, Werder later added that Brees is seeking a second opinion after scans showed "five definite rib fractures":

Brees was replaced in the second half by Jameis Winston, with Taysom Hill also taking some QB snaps.

The 41-year-old also has three fractured ribs on his left side, which doctors think occurred during the previous week's 38-3 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but weren't detected on an X-ray at the time, per Werder.

Saints head coach Sean Payton wasn't prepared to rule out Brees or announce a new starting quarterback ahead of Sunday's clash with the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons (3-6).

"Wednesday is our first day that we're required to [report injuries]. And to be fair to the process, let's stick with that," Payton said Monday. "None of it benefits us by announcing that player earlier than later. I wouldn't project or answer that in any way. We'll see how this week unfolds."

If Brees does miss time, and Werder noted doctors have urged caution to him in terms of the collapsed lung, New Orleans will likely continue to use both Winston and Hill.

Winston would be in line to receive a majority of the snaps, especially in obvious passing situations, while Hill's multifaceted skill set would give them some unique options offensively.

The Saints sit atop the NFC South with a 7-2 record, a half-game ahead of the Bucs. New Orleans won both head-to-head meetings with Tampa, so it'd hold the tiebreaker if the teams end up even at season's end.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported the most optimistic timetable sees Brees missing between two and three weeks, though the main "hope" is he's back in time for the playoffs.

There are seven weeks left in the regular season. The postseason is set to begin Jan. 9.