Andre Drummond Reportedly Opts in to $28.7M Cavaliers Contract Option

Center Andre Drummond will reportedly exercise the $28.7 million option in his contract and remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2020-21 season, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

The Cavs acquired Drummond from the Detroit Pistons at a discounted price in February, as they gave up only John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-round pick.

Drummond appeared in eight games for Cleveland after the trade, averaging 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.4 blocks.

In 57 games split between the Cavs and Pistons last season, Drummond averaged a career-high 17.7 points to go along with 15.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.6 blocks.

Last season marked the third year in a row and fourth time in five seasons that Drummond led the NBA in rebounding.

He is a two-time All-Star and in the prime of his career at 27, but Drummond may not be of great use to a rebuilding Cavs team that went an Eastern Conference-worst 19-46 last season and is unlikely to compete for a playoff spot in 2020-21.

However, he may not finish the season with the Cavs.

Cleveland didn't pay much to acquire him, and a big reason for that was Detroit's motivation to shed his contract. Since he can become a free agent at the end of the 2020-21 season, the Cavs may not have to sell him for pennies on the dollar.

Drummond figures to dominate the frontcourt minutes for Cleveland alongside Kevin Love during the upcoming season, especially if Tristan Thompson signs elsewhere in free agency. That could set the stage for Drummond to have a career year statistically and possibly increase his value.

The Boston Celtics, for instance, could view a player like Drummond as the missing piece inside, and getting a first-round pick and potentially more for him would be a nice haul once the deadline rolls around.