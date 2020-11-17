WWE Ratings Rise as Drew McIntyre Beats Randy Orton to Reclaim Championship

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Monday night's episode of Raw featuring a WWE Championship match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre saw its ratings rise compared to last week.

According to Showbuzz Daily, Raw averaged 1.779 million viewers during its three-hour broadcast on USA Network, which was up from last week's 1.690 million.

The main event of Raw saw Orton put the WWE Championship on the line against McIntyre just six days ahead of the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view.

After dropping the title to Orton last month at Hell in a Cell, the Scottish Superstar won it back Monday to become a two-time WWE champion and set the stage for a champion vs. champion match against Universal champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series.

There was also a Raw Tag Team Championship match on the show with New Day defending the titles against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander of the Hurt Business.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods prevailed in a long, hard-fought match, meaning they will face SmackDown Tag Team champions The Street Profits at Survivor Series.

Additional build toward Survivor Series occurred as well, especially when it came to the men's and women's Survivor Series elimination matches.

With AJ Styles on commentary, the Raw men's Survivor Series team of Keith Lee, Sheamus, Riddle and Braun Strowman took on Retribution. With the team unable to get on the same page, Retribution won, which could bode poorly for Raw's chances at Survivor Series.

The Raw women's team also showed a great deal of dysfunction, as Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler and Lana teamed against Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke and Raw Women's champion Asuka.

Asuka, Rose and Brooke won when Asuka made Lana tap out, but Jax and Baszler injured Rose during the match and Brooke got attacked by Reckoning afterward. As a result, Rose and Brooke are out of Survivor Series, and the trio of Jax, Baszler and Lana will now be joined by Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce.

Bray Wyatt was also in action, as he defeated Mr. Money in the Bank The Miz with some help from Alexa Bliss, who took out John Morrison during the match.

Monday's Raw was the go-home episode prior to Survivor Series, and there is no question that it was a newsworthy show that did plenty to set the stage for the pay-per-view.

