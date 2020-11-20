    Lakers Rumors: Wesley Matthews Agrees to 1-Year, $3.6M Contract with LA

    Timothy Rapp
November 20, 2020
    Milwaukee Bucks guard Wesley Matthews (9) reacts after making a 3-point basket against the Orlando Magic during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
    Veteran wing Wesley Matthews reportedly plans on signing a one-year, $3.6 million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the news Friday, while Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports shared a picture from Matthews:

    The 34-year-old started 67 games for the Bucks last season, averaging 7.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 24.4 minutes per game while shooting 36.4 percent from three.

    Matthews was a solid role player for Milwaukee, though there were questions about whether he would return to the team after turning down his $2.7 million player option this offseason, per Charania.

    Granted, the Bucks have Donte DiVincenzo at shooting guard—and he will likely take over as the starter with Matthews gone—but Milwaukee's depth on the wing has taken a hit.  

    As for the Lakers, they'll get a solid, reliable three-and-D wing with playoff experience. He will bolster their depth chart and give LeBron James and Anthony Davis another role player in the quest for a second straight title. 

    Matthews really is a like-for-like replacement for Danny Green, who was dealt away in the Dennis Schroder trade.

    This offseason, the Lakers have given up Green and the No. 28 pick and landed Schroder and Matthews. On balance, they appear to be a better team than they were at the start of free agency. Up next will be decisions on players such as Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dwight Howard.

