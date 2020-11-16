    Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz Among 3 Chiefs OL Placed on COVID-19 List

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 16, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
    Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs moved a trio of offensive linemen—including two starters—to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

    Tackles Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz and Martinas Rankin were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, but that does not automatically mean that any of them tested positive, since the list also accommodates those who are determined to be close contacts of someone who returned a positive test for the virus.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's PPE Put in Hall of Fame After COVID-19 Opt-Out

      Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's PPE Put in Hall of Fame After COVID-19 Opt-Out
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's PPE Put in Hall of Fame After COVID-19 Opt-Out

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Brees Return Timeline

      Most optimistic recovery time for Drew Brees is 2-3 weeks, main hope is he's back for the playoffs (ESPN)

      Brees Return Timeline
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brees Return Timeline

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Chiefs Extend Reid, GM

      Kansas City sign HC Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach to contract extensions

      Chiefs Extend Reid, GM
      Kansas City Chiefs logo
      Kansas City Chiefs

      Chiefs Extend Reid, GM

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped

      Ex-Giants DB no longer facing armed robbery charges, alleged victims’ lawyer from case now facing extortion charges

      DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped
      NFL logo
      NFL

      DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report