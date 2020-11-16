Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz Among 3 Chiefs OL Placed on COVID-19 List

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs moved a trio of offensive linemen—including two starters—to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Tackles Eric Fisher, Mitchell Schwartz and Martinas Rankin were added to the reserve/COVID-19 list, but that does not automatically mean that any of them tested positive, since the list also accommodates those who are determined to be close contacts of someone who returned a positive test for the virus.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.