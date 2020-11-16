Titans' David Long Placed on COVID-19 List; TEN's Facility to Remain Open

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long was moved to the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, according to John Glennon of Broadway Sports. The team's practice facility will remain open as they prepare for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The designation does not mean that Long has tested positive for the virus, as the list is also used for any player who is identified as a close contact of someone with a positive test.

Long, who was drafted by the Titans in the sixth round in 2019 out of West Virginia, has appeared in eight games for Tennessee this season, appearing largely on special teams snaps. In a loss to the Indianapolis Colts last week, Long added three combined tackles and appeared on 58 percent of special teams outings (14 snaps). As a rookie, he saw time in 14 games, with a defended pass and a forced fumble while posting 15 combined tackles.

As one player moved onto the COVID-19 list, another Titans player was designated for return from injured reserve. Per Glennon, running back Darrynton Evans, who was drafted by the Titans in the third round out of Appalachian State this spring, can practice with the team for three weeks before he must return to the active roster.

Evans has battled a hamstring injury throughout the season and only saw time in two games for the Titans. He posted nine yards on three carries when he appeared on eight snaps in a Week 3 defeat of the Minnesota Vikings and added 12 yards on a pair of rushes against the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 before he was moved to injured reserve.

He finished his career at Appalachian State as a junior with school records in most career rushes without a fumble (482) and single-season rushing attempts without a fumble (255) and ranks ninth all-time with 2,884 rushing yards, though he played just 23 games as the school's primary running back.