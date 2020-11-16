Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's PPE Put in Hall of Fame After COVID-19 Opt-out

Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's PPE Put in Hall of Fame After COVID-19 Opt-outNovember 16, 2020
Even though he spent the 2020 season off of the field, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still made his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated from McGill University School of Medicine in 2018, has been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at a long-term care facility in his native Quebec since winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Now, months after becoming the first player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, his scrubs and lab coat are enshrined in Canton.
Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF
Newest artifacts to arrive at The Hall: medical scrubs & lab coat of @LaurentDTardif. The starting OG for the @Chiefs in #SuperBowl LIV, he stepped away from his football career this season to utilize his doctorate in medicine to help fight the COVID pandemic. #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/1wOIxiXBU1
According to KMBC News, Duvernay-Tardif is enrolled virtually at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where is taking classes in nutrition, biostatics and epidemiology.
