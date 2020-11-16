    Chiefs' Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's PPE Put in Hall of Fame After COVID-19 Opt-out

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 16, 2020

    Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
    Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

    Even though he spent the 2020 season off of the field, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif still made his way into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

    Duvernay-Tardif, who graduated from McGill University School of Medicine in 2018, has been working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic at a long-term care facility in his native Quebec since winning the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. Now, months after becoming the first player to opt out of the 2020 NFL season, his scrubs and lab coat are enshrined in Canton.

    According to KMBC News, Duvernay-Tardif is enrolled virtually at Harvard University's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, where is taking classes in nutrition, biostatics and epidemiology.

