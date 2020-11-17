5 Questions That Need to Be Answered Heading into UFC 255

0 of 5

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

UFC 255, the promotion's second last pay-per-view of 2020, is right around the corner.

The card, which goes down this Saturday inside the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, is decidedly lacking in the big name department—particularly after the recent UFC 254 and 253 events, which were helmed by mainstream stars in Khabib Nurmagomedov and Israel Adesanya respectively. Nonetheless, UFC 255 is absolutely jam-packed with elite talent of all descriptions.

In the main event, UFC men's flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will look further cement his status as one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters when he takes on unheralded challenger Alex Perez. In the co-main event, meanwhile, the promotion’s women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will attempt the fourth title defense of her iron-fisted reign opposite Jennifer Maia.

Elsewhere on the card, we'll see appearances from ranked contenders, aging legends, and rising prospects alike, and by the time it's all said and done, we should have answers to a number of pressing, fistic questions.

Without further ado, here’s what he we hope to have learned by the time the action has subsided in "Sin City" this weekend.