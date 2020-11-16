Kim Ng Calls Reaction to Being Named Marlins GM 'Beyond My Expectations'

John Raoux/Associated Press

Kim Ng was amazed by the support she has received after being named general manager of the Miami Marlins, becoming the first female GM in MLB history.

The 51-year-old discussed the impact during Monday's introductory press conference:

"The idea that it has affected this many people is just extraordinary," she said. "I thought it would be a big deal, but this is beyond my expectations and I think beyond many people's expectations."

Ng has worked in baseball for 30 years, notably working as an assistant general manager with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Most recently, she had been the senior vice president of baseball operations for MLB since 2011.

She will now be the first female and first Asian American general manager in baseball as she takes over a team that went 31-29 and reached the NLDS last season.