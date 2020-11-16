Former Harvard Fencing Coach Peter Brand Arrested in Alleged Admissions Scam

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Former Harvard fencing coach Peter Brand was arrested Monday after allegedly conspiring with a Maryland businessman to get the latter's two sons admission to the university by recruiting them to the fencing team.

US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling said in a statement Monday that Brand allegedly accepted $1.5 million in bribes from Jie “Jack” Zhao. Bran and Zhao were charged with conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery.

"This case is part of our long-standing effort to expose and deter corruption in college admissions,” Lelling said in the statement. “Millions of teenagers strive for college admission every year. We will do our part to make that playing field as level as we possibly can.”

