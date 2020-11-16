3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 10 WinNovember 16, 2020
3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 10 Win
The Cleveland Browns picked up their sixth win of the 2020 season on Sunday, beating the Houston Texans 10-7 on a windy and rainy afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. While the game itself wasn't particularly pretty, the Browns are two wins away from guaranteeing a non-losing season for the first time since 2007—which is a beautiful development for the Cleveland faithful.
While wild-card race in the AFC is tight, the Browns have a very good chance of making the postseason at this point. Sunday's win showed that the team is capable in all three phases.
While quarterback Baker Mayfield had a so-so outing (132 passing yards) in inclement weather, so did Houston superstar Deshaun Watson. Cleveland proved to be the more resilient team on Sunday. Here are three other takeaways from the Week 10 win.
Teller Is a Major Asset
The return of running back Nick Chubb was the biggest storyline of the afternoon, and we'll get to him in a bit. First, though, let's take a look at the return of guard Wyatt Teller and his impact on the running game.
Teller was one of the last additions of former general manager John Dorsey, and arguably one of the best. He was acquired from the Buffalo Bills last August and went on to start the second half of the 2019 season. He started the first five games of 2020 before being sidelined with a calf injury.
Entering Week 11, Teller was the highest-graded guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
Teller's return had a notable impact on the ground game, as the Virginia Tech product opened holes in the middle and pulled to create big runs on the outside. The Browns racked up 231 yards of rushing offense against Houston, and Teller was a huge part of the equation.
Nick Chubb Is Back
Chubb has been out since Week 4, and while he might not be back at 100 percent, he was back in the lineup against the Texans. His presence helped spark the offense and raise the efficiency of fellow back Kareem Hunt—as neither back was required to completely carry the load.
Chubb and Hunt each logged 19 carries on Sunday. Chubb rushed for 126 yards, Hunt 104. When the two are in tandem, the Browns have one of the toughest rushing attacks to defend in the entire NFL, and this one-two combination is going to be what sparks any potential playoff run down the stretch.
While Chubb did appear a tad rusty at times, he scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season and iced the game with a huge 59-yard scamper at the end of the fourth quarter. Chubb could have scored on the play but chose instead to step out of bounds, setting things up for the victory formation.
"This play will show you what kinda guy Chubb is. If that's me, I'm taking six," pass-rusher Myles Garrett tweeted after the game.
The Defense Is Beginning to Show Progress
Speaking of Garrett, it's worth pointing out how he and the rest of the Browns defense harassed and contained Watson for much of the afternoon. As previously mentioned, wind impacted the passing game. However, Watson is a dangerous runner outside of the tackle box, and Cleveland did a tremendous job of preventing him from taking over.
Houston finished with just 253 yards of offense, which is roughly 100 yards lower than their 2020 average.
The Browns have some legitimate playmakers on defense, including Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Larry Ogunjobi and Denzel Ward. While Cleveland isn't likely to field an elite defense at any point this season, the unit showed growth coming out of the bye.
This is big, because with an average defense and a top-tier running game, Cleveland should be equipped to handle the worse weather winter has to offer down the stretch.