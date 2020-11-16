3 Takeaways from Browns' Week 10 Win

0 of 3

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

The Cleveland Browns picked up their sixth win of the 2020 season on Sunday, beating the Houston Texans 10-7 on a windy and rainy afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. While the game itself wasn't particularly pretty, the Browns are two wins away from guaranteeing a non-losing season for the first time since 2007—which is a beautiful development for the Cleveland faithful.

While wild-card race in the AFC is tight, the Browns have a very good chance of making the postseason at this point. Sunday's win showed that the team is capable in all three phases.

While quarterback Baker Mayfield had a so-so outing (132 passing yards) in inclement weather, so did Houston superstar Deshaun Watson. Cleveland proved to be the more resilient team on Sunday. Here are three other takeaways from the Week 10 win.