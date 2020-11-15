Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers to Present Several Contract Options in Free Agency

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis will decline his $28.7 million player option and become a free agent, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

On that note, the Lakers are expected to present multiple contract options to Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"The Lakers, sources said, will present several options to Davis and his agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, in order to work with the superstar on the deal that makes him feel the most comfortable being part of the franchise moving forward."

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Davis, who won a championship during his first year with the Lakers following seven seasons on the New Orleans Pelicans, wants to return to L.A.

Charania also listed "the expected deal possibilities" for A.D., including a two-year, $68,103,360 deal (second-year player option); a three-year, $106,084,080 contract (third-year player option); and a four-year, $146,684,160 pact (fourth-year player option).

The 27-year-old Davis averaged a team-high 27.7 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 blocks in the playoffs for the Lakers, who finished 52-19 during the regular season before going 16-5 in the playoffs en route to their 17th NBA title.

It'd be stunning to see Davis in anything but purple and gold next year, although the Lakers have to make some tough decisions regarding the rest of the roster this offseason and next.

They have already agreed in principle to acquire Oklahoma City Thunder guard Dennis Schroder for a first-round pick and swingman Danny Green, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can opt out and become a free agent, and Dwight Howard and Markieff Morris are no longer on the books.

Kyle Kuzma's deal is also up after 2020-21. Four-time NBA MVP and NBA champion LeBron James, who can presumably stay in L.A. for as long as he'd like, can also opt out in 2021.

NBA free-agency negotiations can begin Friday. The NBA season begins Dec. 22.