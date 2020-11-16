Masters 2020 Payout: Prize Money and Purse Breakdown for Top Golfers

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson is very, very good at golf.

The world No. 1 won the Masters on Sunday after shooting a brilliant 20 under par for the tournament, putting him five strokes clear of Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im and setting a tournament record for best score in the process.

That earned Johnson the first green jacket of his career, his second major championship and an extremely lucrative pay day.

Here were the payouts for Johnson and the other top-10 finishers:

First: Dustin Johnson, $2,070,000

Second: Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im, $ 1,012,000 each

Fourth: Justin Thomas, $ 552,000

Fifth: Rory McIlroy and Dylan Frittelli, $ 437,000 each

Seventh: C.T. Pan, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm, $ 358,417 each

10th: Webb Simpson, Corey Conners and Patrick Reed, $ 287,500 each

With his win, Johnson also secured 600 FedEx Cup points, while Smith and Im took home 270 each.

Johnson will enjoy his cool $2 million payday—good money if you can get it. But on Sunday, he was far more preoccupied with the weight of winning one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, showing a rare burst of emotion in his post-round interview.

It was a surprise to see the normally chill and composed Johnson struggle to even speak, so overcome with emotion. That's how much winning at Augusta meant to him.

"It means so much to me... it means so much to my family, Paulina, the kids," he said. "They know it's something that I've always been dreaming about, and it's why I work so hard. To finally have the dream come true, I think that's why you see all that emotion."

Anybody would be happy with a $2 million payday. But lost in the money and the spectacle and industry that has been built around professional sports is how hard professional athletes work at their craft, all in an effort to reach the top of their respective sport and to realize a dream. Sometimes, the human side gets lost in the stats and figures.

Not on Sunday. Johnson showed just how much the green jacket was worth to him.