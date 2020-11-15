Joe Burrow: 'I Played Terrible' in 2nd Half of Bengals' Blowout Loss to Steelers

Don Wright/Associated Press

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took the blame for his team's 36-10 road loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, citing his second-half performance in particular.

"I played terrible in the second half," Burrow told reporters, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic.

Burrow finished the game 21-of-40 with 213 passing yards and one touchdown. However, he went just 5-of-12 for 24 yards in the second half, with only one completion going over five yards.

The Bengals trailed 22-7 at halftime and fell behind 36-7 in the fourth quarter, but Burrow did not leave the field.

"Yeah, I'm not a quitter," Burrow said.

"I'm not going out of the game. Doesn't matter if we are down 100, down 10, down 20. I'm not going out."

The Bengals struggled on both ends of the ball against a tough 9-0 Steelers team that led by 12 or more points for the final 37 minutes of the game. However, Burrow still pointed the finger at himself.

"I was talking on the sideline, we are in that game if I don't suck in the second half. And I don't suck a lot," Burrow added.



Cincinnati may have encountered trouble moving the ball in the second half, and the team also went 0-of-13 on third down.

However, the Bengals pass defense allowed Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to throw for 333 yards and four touchdowns. The Steelers' wideout trio of Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and JuJu Smith-Schuster combined for 19 catches, 249 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals fell to 2-6-1 with the defeat after upsetting the six-win Tennessee Titans the week before.

Burrow and the Bengals will look to bounce back when they visit the Washington Football Team on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.