    Nick Chubb: Baker Mayfield Told Me Not to Score Late TD in Browns' Win vs Texans

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IINovember 15, 2020

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    David Richard/Associated Press

    The Cleveland Browns defeated the Houston Texans by a score of 10-7 on Sunday, but it easily could have been 17-7.

    With little more than a minute to play, Nick Chubb ran the ball on third down from behind the 40 all the way to the house, but based on direction he received from quarterback Baker Mayfield, ran out of bounds just before the end zone. 

    "It was made in the huddle, and I got the call from Baker [Mayfield] to if we get a first down or anything, let's just end the game and not score," Chubb told Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk after the victory. "There an opportunity for me to do that, and that's what I did."

    Chubb, who added his fifth touchdown of the season earlier in the day, wanted to score but did as he was told.

    "It was tough," Chubb said, "but I'm a team player, so I decided to just win the game and not worry about stats and get the win and go home."

    It was tough for Chubb, and for those who took the Browns at -4 heading into the game. 

