CFB Recruiting: Most Important 2021 Commitment for Every Top 10 TeamNovember 17, 2020
CFB Recruiting: Most Important 2021 Commitment for Every Top 10 Team
College football is even more chaotic this year than usual with the COVID-19 pandemic causing an already abbreviated schedule to remain in a constant state of upheaval.
That bleeds over into recruiting, too, as an extended dead period has led to an odd cycle with some student-athletes set to sign with college programs they've never visited.
The Associated Press Top 25 poll reflects the fluidity, too.
Sure, there are the usual suspects: Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. But storied Notre Dame and former powerhouse Florida are also firmly in the national title conversation with other surprising programs such as Cincinnati and BYU.
So, what do the Top 10 teams need to do to stay there beyond this season? They have to continue to recruit to their strengths, and players in the 2021 class will go a long way to help them do so.
Which of those players are the most important for each of these programs to sustain success? We weighed opportunities for playing time, elite potential and need to reach our conclusions.
10. Wisconsin: Nolan Rucci, Offensive Tackle
Sometimes, there's no reason to overthink it: Your most important prospect is your best one.
That's the case for the Wisconsin Badgers, who scored one of the biggest commitments in program history when 5-star offensive tackle Nolan Rucci elected Camp Randall over some of the nation's top programs.
The Badgers have produced elite offensive NFL linemen in the past, and Rucci looks like a great bet to fit that mold. He is a 6'8", 295-pound force who seems ready to step on a college football field.
Every starter on the Wisconsin offensive line had to wait a year before they got on the field. Even if Rucci doesn't play right away, it takes nothing away from the importance of his pledge.
He joined his brother, tight end Hayden, who committed to the Badgers as part of the 2019 class.
The Lititz, Pennsylvania, native spurned the home state Penn State Nittany Lions for whom his father played, choosing a rival Big Ten program instead. So, not only was his commitment big for the Badgers' talent level and recruiting rankings, it was also a major perception win.
Offensive line recruits heading in their own direction seems to be a trend in the '21 cycle, as twins Tommy and James Brockermeyer elected Alabama over Texas, where their father, Blake, played and brother Luke plays.
No matter when he gets on the field, Rucci is athletic enough to get to the second level and should mature into an elite pass protector. He is a massive pledge for Chryst.
9. Indiana: Jaquez Smith, Wide Receiver
Perhaps college football's biggest budding surprise is the upstart Indiana Hoosiers, who are ranked in the Top 10 for the first time since 1969.
With quarterback Michael Penix Jr. leading the way, the Hoosiers boast a fast, athletic offense, and the defense is holding its own. We'll find out just how good they are when they visit Ohio State on Saturday.
Penix's two biggest receiving weapons are seniors in Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor. In particular, Fryfogle's big start to the season, his hands and his burst of speed may lead him to leap to the NFL rather than return to Bloomington for another season.
Regardless, the Hoosiers are going to need receiving weapons, and Jaquez Smith certainly fits that description. He was a major recruiting victory in Atlanta for coach Tom Allen, and the 4-star prospect should make an instant impact.
Even if the aforementioned veteran receivers are still on the roster, Smith can carve out a role for himself. The 6'1", 190-pounder from Westlake High School had offers from all over the country.
Though he isn't the fastest receiver, Smith has good size and runs pristine routes that allow him to consistently separate. He would be a great complement to Fryfogle and Philyor and is an ideal player to take the torch from them.
Smith's pledge ensures the Hoosiers are going to have their share of offensive playmakers for years to come.
8. BYU: Enoka Migao, Defensive End
It's difficult to gauge a recruiting class such as the BYU Cougars', because at first glance, it looks like one of the worst in the nation at No. 102.
Still, if you question coach Kalani Sitake's approach to selling players on Provo, Utah, take one look at the Cougars' No. 8 ranking or watch them play. They've got a team of players who were lightly recruiting but are taking care of business on both sides of the ball.
Defensive end Enoka Migao, a 6'5", 230-pounder, could grow into an elite pass-rusher in the mold of Tyler Batty. The Temecula, California, prospect isn't among the nation's top 1,000 players, but that doesn't keep his upside from being high.
He and his twin brother Elia (an offensive guard prospect who is BYU's top commitment in the class) have a bright future playing for Sitake, and they have to like what they're seeing with Zach Wilson and Co. lighting up scoreboards.
Even though the defense seems to constantly be on the field because of BYU's quick strikes on offense, that until is proving to be dominant, too, allowing 13.9 points per game.
Enoka Migao is a terrific athlete who should keep the tradition of strong Cougars defenses going.
"Enoka fits the mold of a disruptive defensive end that BYU fans wanted to land after Kalani Sitake was hired as BYU's coach," SI.com's Casey Lundquist wrote.
No matter whether Migao plays in 2021 or whether he needs a year in the weight room, he's a major get for Sitake.
7. Cincinnati: Zeiqui Lawton, Defensive End
Coach Luke Fickell's blueprint for success during his brief time as head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats has been obvious: Build an elite defense, and the rest will fall into place.
That's certainly the case this year as the undefeated Bearcats look like they belong among the top programs, and no matter which high-caliber offenses they play, they shut them down. Sprinkle in the success of quarterback Desmond Ridder and a great running game led by Gerrid Doaks, and you've got a great team.
With seniors all over the place on defense, it will be interesting to see which ones return in 2021. They all can, and considering Cincinnati has a great group that isn't loaded with NFL prospects, many of them may.
Still, it's vital to the future of the program to keep strong defenders on the roster, and that's why Zeiqui Lawton is a massive pickup.
The West Virginia native is a 6'3", 240-pound edge-rusher who has the frame to play defensive end and is fast for his size.
Drew Tuchfarber of 247Sports noted Lawton is up to 250 pounds and that the South Charleston High School product "could play both sides of the ball in the future."
Many players like Lawton have gone to Cincinnati and thrived. He was wanted by some Power 5 programs but was not likely high on many of their lists.
He may be raw, but he is the type of player who can step right in and make a major impact situationally before becoming a dependable standout.
6. Florida: Diwun Black, Outside Linebacker
A couple of years ago, the Florida Gators received a pledge from versatile defender Diwun Black.
After spending time at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, he will join Dan Mullen's program in 2021.
As it turns out, Black is entering the program at the perfect time.
The 6'3½", 226-pound do-it-all defender is the nation's top-ranked JUCO prospect, and he will need to make an immediate impact on coach Todd Grantham's defense.
Though the Gators have been carried by that side of the ball in recent years, the emergence of quarterback Kyle Trask has resulted in Florida's becoming a feared offensive juggernaut. But they are short on defensive playmakers.
Black, 4-star defensive end Jeremiah Williams and 5-star cornerback Jason Marshall can help turn that around in a hurry.
Yes, Florida is going to have to move on from Trask and tight end Kyle Pitts—likely after this season—but Mullen is recruiting at a higher level than he has.
This is the Gators' second consecutive class full of defensive difference-makers. Black could not only play outside linebacker, where he can be terrific in coverage and a sideline-to-sideline force, but he can also slide to the back end to play safety.
It's not clear whether he can be like Isaiah Simmons, but that is an exciting ceiling of which to think. Black is talented and primed to play a big role right away.
5. Texas A&M: Reuben Fatheree, Offensive Tackle
The Texas A&M Aggies waited patiently through the first two years of the Jimbo Fisher era to get what they paid for. That is finally coming, as the one-loss Aggies are ranked fifth nationally.
But things are going to change next season with the likely departure of quarterback Kellen Mond. With Haynes King waiting in the wings, a few promising young receivers and Fisher recruiting well, there is plenty of hope.
A&M needs to continue to develop quality offensive linemen, though.
That position perhaps has been the team's biggest bright spot this year after the unit struggled over the past few seasons, and one of the biggest reasons is the continuity and familiarity among veterans. The Aggies have four seniors on the offensive line in Dan Moore Jr., Ryan McCollum, Jared Hocker and Carson Green.
If a couple of those O-linemen head out, who's going to replace them?
One candidate is 4-star prospect Reuben Fatheree, a 6'8", 305-pound Richmond, Texas, prospect who was wanted by virtually every major program.
Though he is tall, he is athletic and has no problem bending in the running game, and that is perhaps because he also plays basketball. He is an elite pass-blocker and could become a top-tier NFL prospect.
Fatheree is going to team with Kenyon Green to be the building blocks of the Aggies' future.
Texas A&M holds the No. 15 class, but it has plenty of growth potential. Fatheree is still going to be the centerpiece, though. He can help A&M turn a nice starter season into a long run of success.
4. Clemson: Will Shipley, Running Back
When Travis Etienne elected to come back to Clemson for his senior season, it surprised virtually everybody because he was expected to be one of the top running backs in the NFL draft.
It would be even more shocking for Etienne to come back for yet another season (though he can, just like anybody else). With the short shelf life in the NFL for runners, he has to go make his money soon.
That means coach Dabo Swinney needs playmakers at running back. With star freshman Demarkcus Bowman transferring to Florida, the Tigers have a dearth of elite players at the position. There is some potential, but there's nothing to carry a title contender.
Swinney landed two great prospects to help things along with Phil Mafah and Will Shipley. The latter is a potential superstar, a 5-star prospect who is a 5'11", 198-pound compact runner who can do it all and probably will get the chance in 2021.
The Tigers have proved they aren't scared to throw true freshmen out there as they hunt for a national title.
Not only is Shipley fast and sturdy, but he is also an asset in the receiving game and is an excellent blocker who projects as a multiyear starter.
The Matthews, North Carolina, native has impressive film and has played quality competition in high school. He won't be Etienne right off the bat, but he is more developed as a receiver than Etienne was at a young age, and he possesses the skill set to help the Tigers not miss a beat at the spot.
Those are some big cleats to fill, but Shipley is the type of elite prospect who can answer the challenge.
3. Ohio State: Jakailin Johnson, Cornerback
There are a ton of difference-makers in coach Ryan Day's 2021 recruiting haul for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
A duo of running backs in TreVeyon Henderson and Evan Pryor have the chance to be special. Pass-rushing force Jack Sawyer looks like the next edge in the mold of the Bosa brothers and Chase Young. Quarterback Kyle McCord is a 5-star who could vie for Justin Fields' job when he leaves.
And there are playmakers at virtually every position.
But there's no more important prospect than Jakailin Johnson.
The 6'1", 175-pound cornerback is the star of a loaded class of defensive backs, and the St. Louis, Missouri, prospect will step into a position that needs help right now and will much more next year when Shaun Wade will surely be in the NFL.
The De Smet Jesuit High School program produces elite players, and last year, it was Notre Dame receiver Jordan Johnson (no relation). Jakailin Johnson is the next big-time playmaker who is going to a team known for getting defensive backs to the league.
"JK is a complete corner," De Smet head coach Robert Steeples told 247Sports' Allen Trieu. "Some guys like to use the phrase 'cover corner,' and some guys like to use the phrase 'physical corner' like they lack in one area. He can lock up the best of them, he has elite speed, he's extremely aggressive when it comes to being physical, and he's extremely competitive. He has the it factor."
Johnson is as prepared as any cornerback in the nation to step in and start on the big stage. Nothing is a guarantee, but with the Buckeyes needing impact players in the secondary, this is a no-brainer.
He could help fortify a position that has been at the forefront of Ohio State's recent success.
2. Notre Dame: Lorenzo Styles Jr., Wide Receiver
One of the most impressive things about Notre Dame's unbelievable start to the 2020 season is how quarterback Ian Book freelances and makes so many plays on his own.
The Fighting Irish have an established running back in Kyren Williams, but, beyond that, they're developing playmakers all over the offense, and Book is handling a lot of heavy lifting on his own.
The team's top two wide receivers are Javon McKinley and Avery Davis, and though it's difficult to gauge their pro potential considering this is the first time either has been a major contributor, they are seniors who could be in their final years in South Bend.
Both could stick around, but the Irish need young stars, and the duo of Deion Colzie and Lorenzo Styles Jr. could make an impact right away.
While Colzie (6'4", 193 lbs) is the big-bodied, traditional pass-catcher, Styles (6'1", 185 lbs) simply makes plays. He is a little bit faster than his classmate and a pristine route-runner. The Pickerington, Ohio, native can project on the outside, in the slot or wherever else coach Brian Kelly needs him.
It's that versatility that makes him so important. Styles is a productive playmaker who does the little things, including blocking and high-pointing the ball.
He won't stand on the sideline for three or four years before making an impact. Instead, Styles (and Colzie, for that matter) should join Jordan Johnson as underclassmen who will be a major part of the future.
1. Alabama: Damon Payne, Defensive Tackle
Alabama's class is loaded.
With Tommy Brockermeyer and JC Latham, coach Nick Saban has a talented duo who can battle it out to replace Alex Leatherwood, who is certain to be a first-round NFL draft pick in April. Ga'Quincy McKinstry is talented enough to step in for Patrick Surtain II.
It's also intriguing to imagine Christian Leary playing Jaylen Waddle's role.
But the most important prospect to Alabama's continued reign of dominance is 5-star defensive tackle Damon Payne of Belleville, Michigan. The 6'3½", 297-pound defensive lineman looks can't-miss and was coveted by the nation's top programs.
Considering the Alabama tackles have struggled this season, it's a position Saban and coordinator Pete Golding need to improve. Payne has the body to gain a few pounds and stay on the inside, but he can also get after quarterbacks and is explosive.
The pass rush has been such a weapon for Crimson Tide defenses of the past, but Alabama simply doesn't have it this year.
Payne will change that once Saban and Co. get him prepared to step on the field, whether that's in 2021 or afterward.
It's tough for a 5-star player to be overlooked, but that can happen with so much other talent in Alabama's 2021 offensive line, wide receiver and linebacker classes. Payne holds the key to the future of another dominant defensive line.
All stats courtesy of CFBStats.com and Sports Reference. Recruiting rankings per 247Sports' composite rankings unless otherwise noted.
Follow Brad Shepard on Twitter at @Brad_Shepard.