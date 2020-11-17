CFB Recruiting: Most Important 2021 Commitment for Every Top 10 Team

0 of 10

Credit: 247Sports

College football is even more chaotic this year than usual with the COVID-19 pandemic causing an already abbreviated schedule to remain in a constant state of upheaval.

That bleeds over into recruiting, too, as an extended dead period has led to an odd cycle with some student-athletes set to sign with college programs they've never visited.

The Associated Press Top 25 poll reflects the fluidity, too.

Sure, there are the usual suspects: Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State. But storied Notre Dame and former powerhouse Florida are also firmly in the national title conversation with other surprising programs such as Cincinnati and BYU.

So, what do the Top 10 teams need to do to stay there beyond this season? They have to continue to recruit to their strengths, and players in the 2021 class will go a long way to help them do so.

Which of those players are the most important for each of these programs to sustain success? We weighed opportunities for playing time, elite potential and need to reach our conclusions.