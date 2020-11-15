Masters Prize Money 2020: Final Leaderboard, Total Purse and Payouts

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson shot a record-setting 20 under en route to winning the Masters on Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Johnson had tied the 54-hole Masters record that Jordan Spieth set in 2015 at 16 under. He finished Sunday alone with the 72-hole record, which Spieth (2015) and Tiger Woods (1997) previously co-owned at 18 under.

DJ shot a four-under 68 on Sunday to earn his first green jacket. That mark was good enough for a five-shot edge over second-place finishers Cameron Smith and Sungjae Im.

The world No. 1 golfer is now a two-time major winner after taking the 2016 U.S. Open.

The 36-year-old will take home $2,070,000 for his efforts as the Masters' first-place finisher. You can find the top 10 winners and prize payouts below as well as a quick recap and highlights of Sunday's action.

Top-10 Leaderboard and Payouts

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Dustin Johnson (-20): $2,070,000

T2. Cameron Smith (-15): $1,012,000

T2. Sungjae Im (-15): $1,012,000

4. Justin Thomas (-12): $552,000

T5. Rory McIlroy (-11): $437,000

T5. Dylan Frittelli (-11): $437,000

T7. C.T. Pan (-10): $358,416

T7. Brooks Koepka (-10): $358,416



T7. Jon Rahm (-10): $358,416

T10. Webb Simpson (-9): $287,500

T10. Corey Conners (-9): $287,500

T10. Patrick Reed (-9): $287,500

Total purse: $11.5 million

Payout Source: Augusta Chronicle

Sunday Recap and Highlights

Johnson entered Sunday with a four-shot lead over Smith and Im, but he was close to losing that entire advantage after shooting one over through five holes. During that stretch, Im made two birdies to get to 14 under and within one shot of Johnson.

However, DJ settled down from there, bouncing back with a birdie on the par-three No. 6 before knocking home another one on the par-five eighth.

Johnson knocked in four straight pars before Amen Corner, where he started a string of birdies from the 13th through 15th holes to put the tournament away.

As for Smith, the 27-year-old became the only golfer to ever shoot three-under 69 or better in all four rounds at the Masters.

The Australian exhibited some wizardry on the front nine to help him achieve that goal:

In most years, his performance would have been good enough to take home a green jacket, but Johnson took advantage of low-scoring conditions to win outright by five shots.

The 22-year-old Im looked as though he would challenge Johnson for a brief moment during the final round. He was two under through five holes, which included back-to-back birdies.

That equated to a three-shot swing, but consecutive bogeys on the sixth and seventh holes significantly hurt the South Korean's chances.

Still, he was excellent in his Masters debut—to the point where he now owns a record:

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy lurked as potential party spoilers if Johnson had collapsed, but they were never seriously in contention.

Thomas couldn't get much going with an even-par 36 on the front nine. He did finish relatively strong on the back nine with a two-under 34, including an eagle on No. 15, to take fourth by himself.

McIlroy got hot on the front nine with a three-under 33, putting himself in position to potentially threaten for second. A bogey on the 10th hurt his momentum, and he managed just one birdie for the remainder of the round.

He tied for fifth with Dylan Frittelli, who had a roller-coaster Masters that included a seven-under 65 on Thursday and five-under 67 on Saturday. The South African only shot one over otherwise, but that was good enough for a fifth-place tie in an overall impressive showing.