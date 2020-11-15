Bowl Projections 2020: CFP Predictions After Week 12 AP Poll Release

1 of 3

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press

Alabama and Notre Dame are No. 1 and No. 2 in the new AP Top 25, but they may not be in those positions by the time the College Football Playoff committee decides on the final four participants.

The Crimson Tide have a clear path to the SEC Championship Game with a head-to-head advantage over the Texas A&M Aggies in the SEC West and three favorable matchups left in the regular season.

If Alabama's postponed game with the LSU Tigers is rescheduled, it would be favored in that matchup as well.

The toughest test left for Nick Saban's side should come from the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship Game.

Florida continues to roll through the SEC East and could pose a challenge to the Tide with its aerial attack, led by Kyle Trask.

If the Crimson Tide prove the talent gap between them and the rest of the SEC still exists, or if they eke out a tight victory, they could land the No. 1 overall seed, which could land them in SEC country at the Sugar Bowl.

Conference championship weekend should be tough for Notre Dame as well since it is expected to play Clemson on December 19.

A rematch became more of a possibility after Week 11 since North Carolina was upset by the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

That leaves Notre Dame, Clemson and the Miami Hurricanes as the only teams with one or zero losses in the ACC. If they remain in those positions, Clemson would advance through its head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami.

Beating Clemson twice in the same season could be difficult, especially if the Tigers tighten up their defense in the coming weeks.

Notre Dame allowed 40 points to the unit led by D.J. Uiagalelei and could be susceptible to a similar concession against Trevor Lawrence.

If the Irish's only defeat comes at the hands of Clemson, they should not fall far in the rankings and land in one of the two national semifinals.