Lakers Rumors: Eric Bledsoe Trade Explored Before Dennis Schroder Deal

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly have an agreement in principle with the Oklahoma City Thunder to acquire guard Dennis Schroder, but the reigning NBA champions apparently considered adding a different piece to their lineup instead.

Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reported that the Lakers explored a deal for Milwaukee Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe, who compiled 14.9 points, 5.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 47.5 percent in 61 games for the Bucks this past season.

However, the impending deal with Schroder would take Bledsoe out of the equation, per Mannix.

The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania reported Sunday that the Thunder would send Schroder to the Lakers in exchange for the No. 28 pick in Wednesday's draft. Oklahoma City also holds the 25th and 53rd selections in the draft.

Schroder was the runner-up to Los Angeles Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell for the 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year Award, appearing in 65 games and averaging 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds. He is owed $15.5 million in the last year of a four-year contract and is set to enter free agency in 2021.

On the other hand, Bledsoe would serve as a long-term investment, as he is under contract through the 2022-23 season, with $16.9 million headed his way this coming season and $18.1 million on the books for 2021-22. For now, he is only guaranteed $3.9 million in the final year of his contract, but a $19.4 million cap hit is in the works for that season.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Bucks, who have the No. 24 pick in the draft, are "looking to move on" from Bledsoe and have proposed offers to several teams. With the Lakers out of the mix, it remains to be seen whether Bledsoe will be on his way out of Milwaukee.