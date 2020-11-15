Masters Leaderboard 2020: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Sunday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson has maintained a multishot lead for the first half of the final round at the Masters.

Cameron Smith cut into Johnson's advantage on the front nine, but the Australian is still two shots back of the leader at Augusta National Golf Club.

Johnson and Smith appear to be the only two possible green jacket winners since Sungjae Im in third place needs to make up four shots on the back nine.

Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jon Rahm are among the players jockeying for the best possible finish beneath Johnson, Smith and Im.

Masters Leaderboard

Update as of 12:30 p.m. ET.

Dustin Johnson (-17)

Cameron Smith (-15)

Sungjae Im (-13)

Dylan Frittelli (-11)

Rory McIlroy (-10)

Justin Thomas (-10)

Kevin Na (-9)

Abraham Ancer (-9)

Brooks Koepka (-9)

Patrick Reed (-9)

Jon Rahm (-9)

Full leaderboard can be found on Masters.com.

Johnson's round has been far from perfect, but he managed to recover from the mistakes made on the front nine.

The 2016 U.S. Open winner dropped shots with back-to-back bogeys at No. 4 and No. 5, but he rebounded with a birdie at No. 6 and another one at No. 8.

Smith turned in a terrific card on the front nine to be in position to take advantage of any mistakes from Johnson on the back nine.

The current second-place golfer produced four birdies on the front nine to inch closer to the current green jacket favorite.

Although Smith may not be a notable name on the PGA Tour, he does have some good history at Augusta. He finished in a tie for fifth in 2018.

The other member of the final threesome has not fared so well. Ancer had four bogeys and a birdie on the front nine to drop out of contention for the win.

Smith and McIlroy are two of the 11 golfers that are multiple shots under par for the round. McIlroy used a front-nine surge to move into deadlock with Thomas for fifth place.

Thomas recorded his first birdie of the round at the eighth hole. Since he could not gain a stroke on Johnson on the front nine, his ceiling on the leaderboard appears to be fifth.

Tiger Woods sits on the opposite end of the leaderboard following a disastrous 12th hole, where he recorded a 10 after putting multiple shots in the water.

The reigning champion is currently eight over for the round and is one bogey away from finishing third-from-last.

Woods will have to stick around after his round is done to place the green jacket on the champion, which right now looks to be Johnson.