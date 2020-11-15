NFL Rumors: Romeo Crennel a 'Strong Possibility' to Be Texans' Full-Time HC

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Houston Texans interim head coach Romeo Crennel is reportedly a strong candidate to receive the full-time role when the team conducts its coaching search.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Crennel is not viewed as a lame-duck coach. The team's current thinking is that Crennel could continue as head coach in 2021 as a "stopgap" before Houston conducts a more standard coaching search after that season—when it's expected the COVID-19 pandemic will be over.

There are concerns about the feasibility of conducting coaching searches amid the pandemic because of current restrictions. While interviews could be conducted on Zoom, Rapoport notes there may be a hesitance to hire a full-time coach perhaps without having met them in person.

This does not seem like a particularly sound strategy.

If the Texans are going to hire Crennel as their head coach, they should do so on a clear full-time basis—not on some one-year trial period. It would be nearly impossible to get full buy-in from players who view Crennel as a stopgap who does not have the long-term support of management. The Bill O'Brien era left the talent cupboard so bare that Houston is likely a year or two away from even contending for the postseason again, but putting forth a lame-duck coach would be a disservice to those in the locker room—particularly Deshaun Watson.

The Texans could, in theory, conduct the first round of coaching interviews virtually before flying in a select few candidates privately to limit exposure. The NFL has yet to advise teams on offseason rules, but coaching candidates will surely have to undergo COVID-19 testing before meeting with teams regardless. Initial interviews being done over Zoom may not be ideal, but management will almost certainly not have to make a choice without first meeting the coach.

Crennel has a 30-57 head coaching record in stops with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Texans.