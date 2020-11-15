Masters 2020: Tee Times, TV Schedule and Live Stream Info for Sunday

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson owns a significant edge in experience over his playing partners Sunday at The Masters.

Johnson has 19 top-10 major finishes and has been in the top 10 at Augusta National Golf Club on three occasions since 2016.

Sungjae Im and Abraham Ancer, meanwhile, are fighting to earn their first-ever finishes in the top 10 of a major leaderboard. The large disparity in experience could play in Johnson's favor as the threesome goes through the course Sunday.

Justin Thomas sits in a similar position in the penultimate threesome to start off the first tee. He has four major top-10 placings, while Cameron Smith has two and Dylan Frittelli does not have any.

Before the final groups tee off, there are a few intriguing threesomes to watch, including one with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood.

Masters Sunday Coverage

TV: CBS (10 a.m.-3 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or CBS Sports app

Sunday Tee Times

For the fourth day in a row, The Masters will use threesomes on split tees to finish before daylight expires in Augusta, Georgia.

The start times are similar to 2019, when Tiger Woods won after an early-morning final-round start that was forced up by inclement weather. Johnson is in line to join Woods in the group of Masters champions as long as he does not blow a four-stroke lead.

The 36-year-old has a chance to become the fifth player ranked No. 1 in the Official World Golf Ranking to win The Masters and the first since Woods in 2002, per PGA Tour Communications.

If Johnson holds on to his four-shot lead, he and Woods would be the first back-to-back champions at Augusta to already have won a major title since Angel Cabrera and Phil Mickelson in 2009 and 2010.

Prior to Woods' win in 2019, Jordan Spieth, Danny Willett, Sergio Garcia and Patrick Reed all won their first major crowns at The Masters.

Johnson likely does not need his third 65 of the week to win, but if he shoots somewhere in the 60s, he should come away as the champion. If that occurs, there could be a chaotic dash for second place. Eight golfers are separated by three shots from 12 under to nine under, and an additional five players sit at eight under at the time of publishing.

McIlroy, Koepka and Fleetwood are all part of the collection at eight under, and all of them are capable of surging into the top five and challenging for second. McIlroy produced a 66 and 67 in his past two rounds and Koepka turned in back-to-back 69s. Fleetwood has a second-round 66 sandwiching 71s.

If each member of that threesome plays well, they should all move up and put pressure on the more inexperienced golfers sitting above them.

The group starting right after the McIlroy-Koepka-Fleetwood threesome could pose some danger as well.

Reed is a previous green jacket winner and produced back-to-back 68s to start the tournament, and Jon Rahm could be dangerous after he dropped a second-round 66 to get to nine-under.

The only way any of those golfers come close to challenging Johnson is if the one-time major winner struggles from the start and lets the nerves sink in. But that does not seem likely since Johnson has carded a 70 or better in five of his past seven fourth rounds at majors.

Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.