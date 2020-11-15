Masters 2020: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Sunday

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson has come close to winning his second major on countless occasions.

Since his 2016 U.S. Open victory, the 36-year-old American has produced seven top-10 major finishes. Johnson is in great shape to end his four-year major drought at The Masters, as he holds a four-shot advantage over three other golfers.

Abraham Ancer and Sungjae Im will try to make up the four-shot deficit in the same group as Johnson on Sunday. Cameron Smith will play with Justin Thomas and Dylan Frittelli.

Thomas has six shots to make up on the 54-hole leader. If he does not close the gap from the penultimate group on course, he could still finish behind Johnson to put two of the best players in the world in the first two positions on the leaderboard.

Predictions

Dustin Johnson Holds On to Lead

Johnson is the only golfer to record a pair of 65s at Augusta this week.

In fact, the 54-hole leader owns two of the five 65s on course through three rounds. Paul Casey and Frittelli carded that score in the first round and Corey Conners produced the only Friday 65.

Between the low rounds, Johnson produced a two-under 70, which is a score that could be good enough to win him the green jacket Sunday. If he picks up two more strokes, that would mean the rest of the field has to shoot 66 or better to just move into a tie with the world No. 1.

Im is the only one of the three tied at 12 under with a 66 in the tournament, and that occurred in the opening round. Eight 66s have been recorded at Augusta. Im and Thomas are the only two with six-under rounds sitting within six shots of Johnson.

As long as Johnson keeps a steady hand and does not lose more than two shots, he should have the consistency to fend off any challenges for first place.

Justin Thomas Finishes as Johnson's Closest Competitor

Thomas' rounds have progressively gotten worse since his 66 on Thursday, but he is still sitting at 10 under.

He has an opportunity to put some pressure on Johnson from the group in front of the final threesome. On Thursday, Thomas rolled in birdies on four of the first five holes, and if he takes advantage of any of those holes early Sunday, he could make a surge into second place.

For Thomas to thrive on the back nine, he needs to avoid the bogeys he carded Saturday. He dropped shots on four of the last seven holes of the third round. Fortunately, he also had two birdies in that span.

In the second round, Thomas reeled off four straight birdies on Holes 15-18. If he replicates that form Sunday, he could leap over the inexperienced major players sitting in a tie for second place.

Even if Thomas turns in the round of his life, he may still be playing for second, with Johnson finding success across the course.

