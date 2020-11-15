Who Is Most Likely to Win Men's and Women's WWE Royal Rumble 2021 Matches?

0 of 6

WWE.com

On Nov. 22, WWE will host its final Big Four pay-per-view of 2020, Survivor Series. Afterward, the company will move on to the Road to WrestleMania heading into January. The first stop on that journey is arguably its most popular show, the Royal Rumble.

For many fans, the titular stipulation matches are the most exciting of the year. That's in part because the Royal Rumble acts as a culmination of storylines from the year prior and a starting point for new ones. It gives the event a level of finality, as well as uncertainty. After all, Rumbles are so entertaining because it feels like anyone can win.

Nevertheless, it's fun to speculate and try to predict who could outlast 29 other men or women to earn a match against the champion of their choice on the Grandest Stage of Them All. So let's take a look at some early picks to win both the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches.

First, we will select a dark horse and a wild card for each match. Then we will predict the favorites to win both matches based on ongoing stories and their trajectories. Feel free to leave a comment and let us know your early picks.