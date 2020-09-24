WWE's Naomi Says She Underwent Surgery to Treat 'Massive Fibroid'

WWE.com

WWE Superstar Naomi announced on her Instagram story that she underwent a successful six-hour surgery to remove a fibroid that caused numerous health issues.

She wrote (h/t H Jenkins of Ringside News):

"In the midst of hurricane Sally and COVID I also underwent an unexpected 6 hour surgery to finally remove a massive fibroid that's caused me severe anemia fatigue horrible abdominal pains and more problems I don't even want to mention over the past year and a half. I'm recovering well. I'm relieved and already feeling so much better. So family and fans don't worry, I'm ok. Lol, miss ya."

Naomi also responded to a fan and updated the news on her health.

Per Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc, Naomi also mentioned that she had been dealing with flooding near her home due to Hurricane Sally.

According to Cain A. Knight of Ringside News, Naomi last appeared on WWE television on Aug. 21 when she beat Bayley in a Beat the Clock challenge.

Naomi signed a contract with WWE in 2009 and was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling, where she won the Divas Championship in 2010.

She made the jump to the main roster in 2012 and has won the WWE SmackDown's Women's Championship twice. Naomi also won the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2018.