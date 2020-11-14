College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 11

0 of 4

Tony Ding/Associated Press

As postponements and cancellations wreaked havoc on college football's Week 11 slate, every ranked team in action except SMU added a tally in the win column.

It was a road-heavy weekend for Top 25 teams, which included Wisconsin's return from a three-week layoff to wallop Michigan in Ann Arbor. Miami clipped rival Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, and USC scored a late winner for the second straight week.

Oh, and both Indiana and Northwestern are 4-0. Add those records to the list of oddities in this strange year—one that has resulted in a constantly fascinating B/R Top 25.

B/R's five-man panel of experts—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Joel Reuter and Brad Shepard—each submitted a Top 25 ballot. A first-place vote counted for 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R Post-Week 11 Top 25

1. Alabama (Last Week: 1)

2. Ohio State (2)

3. Notre Dame (3)

4. Clemson (4)

5. Cincinnati (5)

6. Florida (T-7)

7. BYU (6)

8. Texas A&M (T-7)

9. Indiana (9)

10. Wisconsin (12)

11. Miami (11)

12. Oregon (10)

13. Coastal Carolina (13)

14. Marshall (14)

15. Oklahoma State (15)

16. Liberty (17)

17. Georgia (16)

18. Northwestern (20)

19. USC (18)

20. Oklahoma (23)

21. Appalachian State (21)

22. Louisiana (24)

23. Tulsa (NR)

24. Texas (25)

25. Iowa State (NR)

Others receiving votes: Auburn, Colorado