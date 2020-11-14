No. 16 Marshall Beats Middle Tennessee 42-14 on 50th Anniversary of Plane Crash

Emilee Chinn/Associated Press

Marshall stayed undefeated with a 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, but the victory meant more for the program because of the date.

The win came on the 50th anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the team's players and coaches.

The players honored those who died with black uniforms and a No. 75 decal, with redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells and others holding their helmets high:

"We knew that this game was going to mean so much to this fanbase and this community," Wells said after the game, via ESPN. "That's huge, no matter wherever we're playing or whoever we're playing. The fact that we could do this on the 50th anniversary is amazing."

The anniversary was especially important for the program and the town—Huntington, West Virginia—that showed continued support after the disaster:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Thundering Herd are 7-0 with three games left in the regular season. They're looking to join the 1999 team as the only undefeated squads in program history. They entered Week 11 ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.