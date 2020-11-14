No. 16 Marshall Beats Middle Tennessee 42-14 on 50th Anniversary of Plane Crash

No. 16 Marshall Beats Middle Tennessee 42-14 on 50th Anniversary of Plane CrashNovember 14, 2020
Marshall stayed undefeated with a 42-14 win over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday, but the victory meant more for the program because of the date.
The win came on the 50th anniversary of the Nov. 14, 1970, plane crash that killed 75 people, including most of the team's players and coaches.
The players honored those who died with black uniforms and a No. 75 decal, with redshirt freshman quarterback Grant Wells and others holding their helmets high:
"We knew that this game was going to mean so much to this fanbase and this community," Wells said after the game, via ESPN. "That's huge, no matter wherever we're playing or whoever we're playing. The fact that we could do this on the 50th anniversary is amazing."
The anniversary was especially important for the program and the town—Huntington, West Virginia—that showed continued support after the disaster:
College GameDay @CollegeGameDay
Nov. 14, 1970: A plane carrying the Marshall football team, staffers and people close to the program crashed, leaving no survivors. Tonight, on the 50-year anniversary, the Thundering Herd are playing to honor the 75 people who were killed. (📍 @Goodyear) https://t.co/N6WlKyZUwB
The Thundering Herd are 7-0 with three games left in the regular season. They're looking to join the 1999 team as the only undefeated squads in program history. They entered Week 11 ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press poll.
Winners and Losers from CFB Week 11 So Far
Taking a look at the best and worst moments from this week's slate ➡️