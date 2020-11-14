Masters Payout 2020: Latest Projections for Top Prize-Money Earners

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Moving day at the Masters is complete, and Dustin Johnson (-16) has again put himself in position for the green jacket and a hefty payday if he can hold off the field tomorrow during the final round. The 2020 Masters purse is $11.5 million, equal to what it was last year and the second-highest among major PGA tournaments.

The eventual winner will take home 18 percent of that—or roughly $2.07 million. The $1.24 million second-place prize is higher than nearly every other payout for winning non-majors throughout the year, though you won’t get the illustrious jacket with it. According to Golf Digest, the third-place purse of roughly $460,000 is actually worth more than the entire field received when Jack Nicklaus won the tournament in 1986.

Top Money Projections for 2020 Masters

1st: Dustin Johnson, $2,070,000

T-2nd: Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Im Sung-jae, $1,242,000

5th: Dylan Frittelli, $460,000

6th: Justin Thomas, $414,000

T-7th: Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm, Sebastian Munoz, $385,250

T-10th: Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, $310,500

During his 13-year career, Johnson has been about as good as a golfer can while winning just one major championship: the 2016 U.S. Open. In August, he led the PGA Championship after 54 holes, only to falter down the stretch and finish tied for second two strokes behind Collin Morikawa. It follows a trend for DJ, who finished tied for second at last year’s Masters, while also tying for second in the 2019 PGA Championship, too. Despite being ranked the world’s No. 1 golfer at some point in each of the last four years—and 100 weeks in total for his career—Johnson’s repeated second-place finishes have overshadowed one of the best careers in recent memory.

Hot on his tail heading into the final day are Cameron Smith (-12), the 45th-ranked player in the world and winner of the 2017 and 2018 Australian PGA Championship, Abraham Ancer (-12), whose best finish in a major is a tie for 16th in the 2019 PGA Championship, and Im Sung-jae (-12), the 2018-19 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

And within striking distance but needing an excellent Sunday round are Justin Thomas, Dylan Frittelli, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm and Sebastian Muńoz.

Despite showing promise in the first two rounds, Tiger Woods even-par 72 dropped him into a tie for 20th, and Rory McIlroy’s 5-under 67 shot him into a tie for 10th, but he’s likely too far off the pace to catch Johnson, who carded a 7-under 65 in one of his more dominant rounds of golf in recent memory.