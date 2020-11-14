Ian Book Totals 4 TDs as No. 2 Notre Dame Cruises Past Boston College 45-31

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

Coming off a marquee win against the top-ranked team in the nation, No. 2 Notre Dame was able to avoid a letdown this week with a 45-31 victory over a feisty Boston College team on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

The Fighting Irish moved up to second in the Associated Press Top 25 after defeating Clemson last Saturday. It's their highest ranking since the 2012 season when they advanced to the BCS Championship Game.

Clemson was also the only remaining ranked opponent on Notre Dame's regular-season schedule, though Boston College had all the makings of a trap game. The Eagles played Clemson tough two weeks ago before falling 34-28.

Ian Book led the way for Notre Dame's offense with 283 passing yards, 85 rushing yards and four total touchdowns.

After allowing an 80-yard touchdown drive on Boston College's first possession, the Irish defense only gave up 277 yards over the next 10 drives.

Notable Game Stats

Ian Book, QB (ND): 20-27, 283 yards, 3 TDs; 10 carries, 85 yards, TD

Chris Tyree, RB (ND): 17 carries, 74 yards

Ben Skowronek, WR (ND): 5 receptions, 63 yards, 3 TDs

Phil Jurkovec, QB (BC): 18-40, 272 yards, 2 TD, INT; 7 carries, 34 yards

Travis Levy, RB (BC): 9 carries, 51 yards

Jaelen Gill, WR (BC): 5 receptions, 105 yards

Ian Book's Improved Play Solidifies Irish as Title Favorites

If there were a scouting report opposing teams used to beat Notre Dame, it would focus on making Book beat them through the air.

The senior quarterback has been tasked to be a game manager because the Irish have a potent rushing attack and dominant defense. He only threw more than 25 passes three times in the first six games.

Last week's win against Clemson, which only allowed 109 points in its first seven games, looked like a potential turning point for Book. He went 22-of-39 for 310 yards and one touchdown in the 47-40 overtime win.

Turning the page to Boston College could have given head coach Brian Kelly a natural excuse to go back to relying mostly on the running game for production.

Instead, Book continued his strong play by completing a season-high 74.1 percent of his attempts and tying his season high with three touchdown passes.

Book remains a weapon in the running game, but now he's making defensive coordinators aware that they have to prepare for Notre Dame's aerial attack.

Notre Dame's defense has shown some cracks in the past two games, but it hasn't mattered because Book is lifting the team with his arm.

If this evolution holds for the rest of the season, Book will give the Irish a legitimate argument for the title of best team in the nation.

Eagles Offense in Steady Hands with Jurkovec

Phil Jurkovec's quest for revenge against Notre Dame came up short, but the sophomore quarterback continues to look like a great building block for Boston College.

After spending the previous two years as a backup at Notre Dame, Jurkovec transferred to Boston College for the opportunity to start. He told Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in September that he "was really not liking football" toward the end of his Irish tenure.

Jurkovec's results through nine games at Boston College seem to indicate he's found that passion for the sport again.

Notre Dame's defense has humbled many quarterbacks so far in 2020. Jurkovec completed fewer than 50 percent of his passes for the first time this season. There are still going to be growing pains, but the overall results have been very encouraging.

Jurkovec threw for at least 300 yards in four of the first five games this season and entered Saturday ranked among the best quarterbacks in then nation in several key categories:

First-year head coach Jeff Hafley is still building the Eagles program. He has a terrific resume after serving as Ohio State's secondary coach last season after three years as a defensive backs coach with the San Francisco 49ers.

Finding a quarterback is the easiest path to success for any program. Jurkovec isn't a finished product after nine starts, but his overall results have to be encouraging for what he can become in 2021 and beyond.

What's Next?

Notre Dame has 13 days off before traveling to Kenan Memorial Stadium on Nov. 27 for a showdown with North Carolina. Boston College will play its final home game of the season on Nov. 27 against Louisville.