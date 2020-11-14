Kentucky Lines Up Without LG to Honor Late OL Coach John Schlarman

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press

The

Kentucky offense lined up without a left guard in Saturday's game against Vanderbilt to honor late offensive line coach John Schlarman, who died of cancer Thursday.

Schlarman wore No. 65 during his playing days at Kentucky. Starting left tackle Landon Young, who typically wears No. 67, wore No. 65 in honor of Schlarman and sat out the first play. Kentucky was whistled for a delay of game penalty, which Vanderbilt declined.

Schlarman was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma, a cancer of the bile ducts, in 2018. He continued to work despite the diagnosis and was a beloved figure in the locker room.

"I'm heartbroken to learn about the passing of my friend, John Schlarman," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said in a statement. "My prayers go out to LeeAnne and the kids, Joseph, Benjamin, Matthew and Evelyn, through this very difficult time.

"John was everything we all strive to be—honest, tough, fair, respected. Kentucky football won't be the same without him but his legacy will never fade. He was a fighter and we will strive every day to honor his warrior spirit."

Schlarman was 45.