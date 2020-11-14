Gordon Hayward Trade Rumors: Several Teams Interested in Celtics F Amid NYK Buzz

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are reportedly among the "several" teams that could trade for Gordon Hayward.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Saturday the Boston Celtics forward has drawn plenty of interest around the NBA. Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported the Knicks' interest and Hayward's likely interest in the Pacers on Thursday (14:40 mark).

Hayward has one season remaining on his contract (player option) and would make $34.2 million in 2020-21. It's unclear if the teams interested in Hayward view him as a potential salary dump or are looking to buy low on the 2016-17 All-Star ahead of his free agency.

Hayward has suffered injuries in his three years with Boston, including a severe ankle injury during his first game with the team that wiped out his 2017-18 season. While he returned mostly to form last season, another injury this year cost him most of the Celtics' playoff run, and he was ineffective upon his return.

A trade to the Pacers would mark a homecoming for Hayward, who was born in Indianapolis and played college basketball at Butler. In return, the Celtics would likely get Victor Oladipo, who has been oft-mentioned in trade rumors over the last week but denied reports he asked for a trade, per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Knicks could have the cap space to absorb Hayward's contract, but the Celtics aren't going to trade him without getting a contributor in return—an asset New York does not possess. It would likely take a three-team trade for Hayward to land with the Knicks.