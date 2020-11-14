Lakers Trade Rumors: LA Willing to Discuss Danny Green with Interested Teams

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers are willing to discuss trade packages for shooting guard Danny Green this offseason, according to SNY.tv's Ian Begley.

Begley gave no indication of teams that would have interest in acquiring the 33-year-old, who has one year left on his contract and is set to earn $15.3 million next season.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted earlier this week the San Antonio Spurs are intrigued at the idea of adding Green as part of a larger package to move DeMar DeRozan:

"[The Spurs are] also looking to unload LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan; I've heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan (for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green), and as mentioned, the Warriors may want Aldridge. Any separate trade could influence their choice here."

Green did regress a bit in his first year with the Lakers, averaging 8.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game while shooting 36.7 percent from three. In 2018-19 with the Raptors, he averaged 10.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

It's hard to criticize a player who helped his team win a title, yet Green's game left plenty to be desired throughout. A noted three-point specialist, the three-time NBA champion saw his touch from behind the arc drop to 36.7 percent after shooting 45.5 percent from three in 2018-19 with the Toronto Raptors—all while averaging slightly more shots per game (5.4) than he took with the Lakers (4.8).

Green's averages held steady throughout the postseason and as he provided Los Angeles with a secondary option on offense.

If the Lakers move the veteran, it would help open up minutes for guard Talen Horton-Tucker. Teammate Jared Dudley recently told Lakers Nation that Horton-Tucker impressed his teammates in practice last year and that he expects him to earn more playing time next season (h/t SB Nation).