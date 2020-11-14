Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Activated from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams have been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The four players were placed on the COVID list earlier this week after they were determined to be high-risk close contacts with tight end Vance McDonald, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.

Roethlisberger, Hawkins, Samuels and Williams are all eligible to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and it is expected that Big Ben will start under center.

The 38-year-old has played a significant role in leading the Steelers to an 8-0 start this season, leaving Pittsburgh as the only remaining undefeated team in the league.

He was banged up in Week 9's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys and hobbled his way through a knee injury, but he finished the game and played well, going 29-of-42 for 306 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Steelers trailed for much of that game to a beleaguered Cowboys team that was starting journeyman Garrett Gilbert at quarterback, but Roethlisberger led the Steelers to a come-from-behind 24-19 victory.

Big Ben missed all but two games last season with an elbow injury. However, he has looked better than ever this year, completing 68.1 percent of his passes for 1,934 yards, 18 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Pittsburgh's roster is largely the same this season as last, but the previous year's team went just 8-8 with Mason Rudolph and Devlin "Duck" Hodges playing quarterback, which speaks to how vital Roethlisberger is.

On Sunday, the Steelers are hosting a 2-5-1 Bengals team that is in last place in the AFC North. Pittsburgh can ill afford to take Cincinnati lightly, though, as the Bengals are coming off an upset win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 8 and lost by only one score in each of their previous two games.

Also, rookie first overall pick Joe Burrow is proving to be a strong quarterback for the Bengals, as he has completed 67.0 percent of his attempts for 2,272 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 130 yards and three scores on the ground.

If Burrow continues his stellar play against the talented Steelers defense, Sunday's game could turn into a shootout, meaning Roethlisberger may need to turn in a similar performance to Week 9's in order for the Steelers to remain undefeated.