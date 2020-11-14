College Football Rankings 2020: Reviewing NCAA Week 11 Standings Before Saturday

John Raoux/Associated Press

The homestretch of the 2020 college football season is upon us. That seems a bit strange considering the No. 3 team in the country, Ohio State, has played just three games. But amid the chaos of the most unprecedented season of the past few decades—and maybe ever—three constants remain: Ohio State, Clemson, and Alabama.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers have appeared in five of the six College Football Playoffs since it debuted, and the Buckeyes have been in three. However, they have all been together in just one, following the 2016-17 season.

Barring any upsets, and if Clemson can win its likely rematch against Notre Dame in the ACC Championship Game, we will see the three best teams in college football over the past decade duking it out when the calendar turns to 2021.

But where does everyone else stand?

Associated Press Top 25

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Alabama (59 first-placed votes)

2. Notre Dame (2)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Clemson

5. Texas A&M

6. Florida

7. Cincinnati

8. BYU

9. Miami

10. Indiana

11. Oregon

12. Georgia

13. Wisconsin

14. Oklahoma State

15. Coastal Carolina

16. Marshall

17. Iowa State

18. Oklahoma

19. SMU

20. USC

21. Texas

22. Liberty

23. Northwestern

24. Auburn

25. Louisiana-Lafayette

On the Bubble

Patiently waiting behind Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Clemson are a handful of teams hoping that a little luck will get them their first-ever CFP appearance.

Both Florida and Texas A&M have been overshadowed by Alabama and Georgia in their respective SEC divisions, and for the Aggies, their breakthrough isn't likely this year. Alabama handed them an embarrassing 52-24 loss in Week 2, eliminating their path to the SEC title game. Unless the Crimson Tide were to lose two of their final four games, the Aggies would need a major turn of luck to break into the top four.

Florida's chances, meanwhile, are a little bit more clear. Despite losing to A&M earlier this season, Florida's path is simple: win out and beat Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Those are both easier said than done—especially the latter—but a two-loss SEC team almost certainly won't be able to leapfrog Clemson and/or Notre Dame.

Group of Five Surprise

Raise your hand if you had Cincinnati and BYU being ranked ahead of Oklahoma, Georgia and Oregon when the season began. If it's still up, you might want to head down to the local gas station and grab a lottery ticket.

The Bearcats and Cougars have been the biggest surprises of the 2020 season, and it's likely we will see two Group of Five teams in the New Year's Six bowls for the first time. As an independent, BYU doesn't have an automatic berth in the NY6 bowls, but if the Cougars beat North Alabama and San Diego State to run the table, it's hard to imagine a two-loss Power Five team getting the nod over them.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, controls its destiny to the automatic bid. The Bearcats have three regular-season games remaining—the toughest being against UCF toward the end of November—and then the AAC title game. They will be heavily favored in each and should have a chance to cap off what could be head coach Luke Fickell's final year in the G5 with the biggest bowl win in school history.

Follow Keegan on Twitter, @ByKeeganPope.