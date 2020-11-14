Masters Leaderboard 2020: Updates on Golf's Top Scorers on Saturday

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

It's Moving Day at The Masters, and the top of the leaderboard is showing few signs of separation as Saturday gets underway.

Friday's action was halted because of darkness, with at least 40 players still to complete their second round, but most the weekend's top contenders had already established themselves early on. Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson all found themselves tied for first at nine-under after 36 holes. Yet nine players are within two strokes of the lead.

It all set up for a marathon Saturday with Augusta National waiting to be conquered.

Saturday's Live Stream

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, CBS All Access, Masters.com

Schedule: 7:30 a.m. til sundown EST

Featured Groups: 7:45 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. EST

Amen Corner: 7:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m. EST

Holes 4, 5, and 6: 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. EST

Holes 15 and 16: I 7:30 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. EST

TV Broadcast: ESPN 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. EST, CBS 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. EST

Live Leaderboard: Masters.com, Masters app, PGA.com

Leaderboard

Scores through Friday's Portion of Round 2

T1. Abraham Ancer (-9)

T1. Cameron Smith (-9)

T1. Justin Thomas (-9)

T1. Dustin Johnson (-9)

T5. Patrick Cantlay (-8)

T5. Sungjae Im (-8)

T9. Danny Willett (-7)

T9. Tommy Fleetwood (-7)

T9. Justin Rose (-7)

Full Leaderboard available at Masters.com

Dustin Johnson seemed primed to open up a massive lead on Friday only to see his game thwarted by holes No. 14 and 15. Up until that point, Johnson was three-under on the day having just birdied each hole of Amen Corner.

A three-putt on No. 14 provided him with his first bogey of the day before a massive mistake saw him plop his second shot on No. 15 into the water. Johnson picked up another bogey before moving on to No. 16, where he played par golf the rest of the way.

It was the opening someone like Ancer couldn't wait to take advantage of. The Texas native found three birdies on the front nine and back nine each, with his only miscue coming by way of a bogey on No. 10.

Smith's finish to his round was a bit more dramatic. Bogeys on No. 7, No. 9, No. 10 and No. 14 had him at one-over on the day before he picked up an eagle on No. 15 followed by three more birdies. Thomas birdied the last four holes as well, lowering his score on the day from two over par to two under as he walked into the clubhouse.

It's those four who will look to keep pace with each other on Saturday as a desperate field looks to catch up.

The way the course has been playing, there are more than enough low scores to go around. If the group tied for first isn't careful, they may unwittingly let a few more contenders into their club atop the leaderboard.