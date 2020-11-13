Gordon Hayward Trade Rumors: Knicks Have Expressed Interest in Celtics Star

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The New York Knicks have expressed interest in Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward, per Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

"There's already been the rumors about maybe [Hayward] wanting to move on," O'Connor said on The Ringer NBA podcast "The Mismatch."



"The Knicks have interest, I've heard. Indiana, you know, I'm sure he has interest in going home there," O'Connor added.

O'Connor and co-host Chris Vernon were discussing future moves the Celtics may make, including the idea of the Celtics acquiring New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. O'Connor has reported that the Celtics are interested in dealing the 14th overall pick in the NBA draft for the combo guard.

As Vernon and O'Connor noted, adding Holiday would lead to getting rid of another contract on the other end, and O'Connor speculated that it could lead to a veteran like Hayward or Kemba Walker being moved.

The Ringer's Ryen Russillo reported the rumor about Hayward potentially wanting to move elsewhere on the "Bill Simmons Podcast" earlier this month.

Hayward averaged 17.5 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 6.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists in an injury-shortened campaign that forced him to miss 32 combined regular season and playoff games.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in Indiana and attended Butler University, has played seven NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz and three with the C's. He holds a $34.2 million player option for next season but can decline it to become a free agent, per Spotrac.

Teams could hypothetically execute a sign-and-trade with the C's for Hayward in any deal. Moves could be on the horizon with Wednesday's NBA draft less than a week away, and Hayward is clearly a name to watch.