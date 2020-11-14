Rollins vs. Mysterio's Strong Finale and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Friday's SmackDown did not do a lot to push the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, but we did see storyline developments in several feuds.

Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins met for what WWE billed as the final chapter in their saga. Murphy accompanied Rollins, while the entire Mysterio family was at ringside to support their patriarch.

Liv Morgan qualified for the women's Survivor Series team by defeating three other Superstars. This was also Chelsea Green's debut on the blue brand.

Carmella continued to set her sights on Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Chad Gable approached Otis with an offer for some kind of alliance.

Let's look at the biggest segments from Friday's SmackDown and discuss what might happen next.