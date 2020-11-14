Rollins vs. Mysterio's Strong Finale and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

Rollins vs. Mysterio's Strong Finale and More WWE SmackDown FalloutNovember 14, 2020
Friday's SmackDown did not do a lot to push the upcoming Survivor Series pay-per-view, but we did see storyline developments in several feuds.
Rey Mysterio and Seth Rollins met for what WWE billed as the final chapter in their saga. Murphy accompanied Rollins, while the entire Mysterio family was at ringside to support their patriarch.
Liv Morgan qualified for the women's Survivor Series team by defeating three other Superstars. This was also Chelsea Green's debut on the blue brand.
Carmella continued to set her sights on Sasha Banks and the SmackDown Women's Championship, while Chad Gable approached Otis with an offer for some kind of alliance.
Let's look at the biggest segments from Friday's SmackDown and discuss what might happen next.
Murphy Turns on Seth Rollins During Match with Rey Mysterio
On the previous week's SmackDown, Murphy appeared to rejoin Rollins after being pushed away by the Mysterio family despite his attempt at an apology. On Friday, The Juggernaut accompanied The Messiah to the ring for his match against Rey.
Dominik and Aalyah were also present alongside their mother to watched their dad battle his biggest rival. The No Disqualification match was a highlight of the show.
When it looked like Rollins was going to win, Murphy turned on his mentor and helped Rey secure the victory to prevail over Rollins once and for all.
This will likely lead to Rollins and Murphy beginning their own singles program. This has been building for months, and if the plan is for The Juggernaut to get over, beating the man who took him under his wing is the best way to do it.
Chelsea Green Injured During Debut
Green made her SmackDown debut on Friday in a Fatal 4-Way match that also included Morgan, Natalya and Tamina Snuka for a spot on the women's Survivor Series team.
Morgan qualified and will join Ruby Riott, Bianca Belair and two members who will be decided next week. Unfortunately, Green injured her wrist during the bout, according to WWE.
This is probably the worst timing you could imagine. A broken wrist is not a career-ending injury, and she will likely be back before we know it. But it's still a rough way to start a main-roster run.
Even though Green has never shown herself to be injury-prone, management may hold off on pushing her when she is healthy based solely on this incident.
Let's hope this is not the case. Green is a talented performer, and the women's division can always use more depth.
What Does Chad Gable Have Up His Sleeve?
After Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler on Friday's show, Chad Gable approached him backstage and offered some form of an alliance through a training program.
Otis seemed hyped by the idea, but he may have misinterpreted what Gable was asking him. After The Dozer walked away, Gable as what can only be described as an evil smile on his face.
The Olympian recently gave up the Shorty G monicker to return to his real name, and he has also shown more aggression and intensity as of late. If Gable does indeed play the antagonist in this story, it is going to lead to a feud. If he goes back to his babyface ways, it's possible the tag team specialists form a new duo on SmackDown.
The blue brand needs more tag teams, and putting together guys like Gable and Otis could make for a fun odd couple dynamic.
Carmella Gets the Best of Sasha Banks
Carmella recently returned to SmackDown in a big way, attacking champion Sasha Banks on the stage. On Friday, The Princess of Staten Island successfully attacked her again.
The Boss was in the ring delivering a promo to celebrate her first successful title defense when Bayley's music hit. The Role Model was marching toward the ring but she never made it to her destination.
Banks turned around to see Carmella about to deliver a superkick. For some reason, Bayley disappeared while Mella finished her attack with a facebuster.
It looks like Banks may still have to contend with Bayley, but she also has Carmella looking to add another title to her resume.
After Banks faces Asuka at Survivor Series, Mella and Bayley will definitely both be looking for opportunities to challenge for the belt. We could see one of these matches as early as Tribute to the Troops on December 6.