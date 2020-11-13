Masters 2020 Tee Times: Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas are among the co-leaders heading into the weekend at the 2020 Masters.

As most players have completed two rounds at Augusta National Golf Club, four are atop the leaderboard. Along with Johnson and Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith sit at nine under par.

Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and Xander Schauffele are among the players waiting to finish their rounds. Darkness suspended play at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the second round will resume Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET.

While the cut line isn't finalized, the top 50 players (plus ties) will advance to the third round. Currently that includes all those at even par.

The full leaderboard is available on Masters.com.

Saturday Tee Times

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Hole 4* (six to play): Xander Schauffele (-6)

Hole 11: Tiger Woods (-4)

Hole 12: Paul Casey (-6), Patrick Reed (-6)

Hole 13: Jon Rahm (-7), Louis Oosthuizen (-7), Bryson DeChambeau (+1)

Hole 16: Hideki Matsuyama (-8)

* denotes 10th-tee start

Second round will resume at 7:30 a.m. ET Saturday. Full tee times and pairings for the third round will be available on Masters.com after the second round concludes.

Saturday Predictions

Players will be fighting the cut line early Saturday, and DeChambeau is among the most biggest names in that category.

His frustrating day included a triple bogey and four other bogeys, and the horn sounded with DeChambeau at one over par. But a birdie on No. 12 and an eagle opportunity on No. 13 to begin Saturday has the U.S. Open champion in good position to reach the weekend. We anticipate he'll overcome a rough afternoon to make the cut.

Jordan Spieth (through 10 holes) and Jason Day (starting from the 10th hole) are exactly on the projected the cut line of even par. They should be able to make the cut, but truly competing for a green jacket would require a surge Saturday morning. That's unlikely for Spieth and Day.

The bigger story, though, is the other players in DeChambeau's group: Jon Rahm and Louis Oosthuizen.

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

When play resumes, both Rahm and Oosthuizen—sitting at eight and seven under, respectively—have a terrific chance for a birdie at No. 13. If they knock in those putts, Rahm and Oosthuizen can reach 10 under par through two rounds. Our expectation is that happens.

And then, the race for a green jacket is on.

Tee times and pairings won't be official until the second round concludes. Still, we know the afternoon will feature the co-leaders and both Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im, who are eight under. Three Englishmen—Danny Willett, Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose—are all seven under.

Rose is a decent candidate to rise.

Although most of the leaders have scored well on par-fives, Rose only has three birdies through two rounds. While that very much could be called a negative, those are major scoring opportunities Rose can convert to boost his round.

Webb Simpson is slightly under the radar but is also worth watching. Following an opening-round 67, he slipped to three under par. However, he'll begin Saturday with a makable eagle at No. 15, which could propel him to a top-10 score through 36 holes.

Rahm, Oosthuizen, Johnson and Thomas should stay near the top of the leaderboard and enter Sunday as the top contenders.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.