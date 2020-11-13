    NCAA Announces Proposed Changes to Athletes' Name, Image, Likeness Rules

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. Bank records and other expense reports that are part of a federal probe into college basketball list a wide range of impermissible payments from agents to at least two dozen players or their relatives, according to documents obtained by Yahoo Sports. Yahoo said Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, that the documents obtained in discovery during the investigation link current players including Michigan State's Miles Bridges, Duke's Wendell Carter and Alabama's Collin Sexton to potential benefits that would be violations of NCAA rules. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The NCAA has unveiled a new proposal related to the rule changes that would allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. 

    Per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, the proposal would allow student-athletes to use their name, image and likeness "to promote ... athletically and nonathletically related business activities (e.g., products, services, personal appearances)."

    However, one key part of the NCAA's proposal is it would give schools the ability to stop athletes from entering into their own deals if it conflicts with a preexisting sponsorship deal that universities have. 

    The organization would also be allowed to veto potential deals "involving a commercial product or service that conflicts with NCAA legislation," which Berkowitz noted entails things like sports betting and banned substances. 

    The NCAA board of governors brought forth a proposal for NIL rights in October 2019 that would create one unified rule for all three divisions of the organization. 

    According to Berkowitz, the NCAA Division I Council is going to vote on the latest NIL proposal in January. Individual conferences are permitted to present their own amendments to the proposal until Dec. 15. 

    California, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska and New Jersey have passed legislation that allows student-athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The law in Florida goes into effect in 2021; Colorado, Nebraska and California will join in 2023; New Jersey will follow suit in 2025. 

