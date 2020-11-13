NCAA Announces Proposed Changes to Athletes' Name, Image, Likeness Rules

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The NCAA has unveiled a new proposal related to the rule changes that would allow student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

Per USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, the proposal would allow student-athletes to use their name, image and likeness "to promote ... athletically and nonathletically related business activities (e.g., products, services, personal appearances)."

However, one key part of the NCAA's proposal is it would give schools the ability to stop athletes from entering into their own deals if it conflicts with a preexisting sponsorship deal that universities have.

The organization would also be allowed to veto potential deals "involving a commercial product or service that conflicts with NCAA legislation," which Berkowitz noted entails things like sports betting and banned substances.

The NCAA board of governors brought forth a proposal for NIL rights in October 2019 that would create one unified rule for all three divisions of the organization.

According to Berkowitz, the NCAA Division I Council is going to vote on the latest NIL proposal in January. Individual conferences are permitted to present their own amendments to the proposal until Dec. 15.

California, Colorado, Florida, Nebraska and New Jersey have passed legislation that allows student-athletes to earn money off their name, image and likeness. The law in Florida goes into effect in 2021; Colorado, Nebraska and California will join in 2023; New Jersey will follow suit in 2025.