    Kim Ng Named New Marlins GM; 1st Woman to Hold Position in MLB History

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020
    ** FILE ** Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks through the hotel lobby during the first day of Major League Baseball annual general managers meetings in Orlando, Fla., in this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo. (AP Photo/John Raoux, file)
    John Raoux/Associated Press

    The Miami Marlins announced Friday they have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager, making her the first woman to be a GM in Major League Baseball history:

    The 51-year-old Ng is believed to be the first female GM in any of the four major North American sports leagues.

    Ng has been involved in Major League Baseball since 1990 and has acted as the senior vice president of baseball operations for the MLB commissioner's office since 2011.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

