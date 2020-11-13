Kim Ng Named New Marlins GM; 1st Woman to Hold Position in MLB History

John Raoux/Associated Press

The Miami Marlins announced Friday they have hired Kim Ng as their new general manager, making her the first woman to be a GM in Major League Baseball history:

The 51-year-old Ng is believed to be the first female GM in any of the four major North American sports leagues.

Ng has been involved in Major League Baseball since 1990 and has acted as the senior vice president of baseball operations for the MLB commissioner's office since 2011.

