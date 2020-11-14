WWE Hot Take: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan Feud Would End Up Winning 2020

WWE

There are seemingly endless ways WWE could go from here with the new big bad in town, Roman Reigns.

But there's always Daniel Bryan.

What's so fun about Reigns turning heel and being so good at it, exceeding all expectations, really, is that all of his old feuds fans have seen before suddenly have a new flair. There's new interest in seeing him against guys he's fought a hundred times over (Hi, Bruan Strowman) simply because of the new dynamic.

But chief among those old feuds is Bryan, one of the best-ever workers and the guy who can make any character work while keeping audiences under control.

That probably explains why it is exactly what WWE appears to have in mind for Reigns next, according to the Wrestler Observer Newsletter (h/t Cageside Seats' Randall Ortman).

Why not, right? Reigns needs something to do after taking down his own family members repeatedly, including winning over Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell. Working under the assumption Reigns-Bryan wouldn't be a WrestleMania feud anyway, it makes sense a matchup like this would be used to fill the gap. If WWE wants to attempt something like a return of The Rock or even Brock Lesnar to fight Reigns, it can't afford to keep running the same thing for months and spoiling fan support of Reigns.

Which brings in Bryan. He's been a little missing in action ever since Jey beat him down near the end of October on an episode of SmackDown. He's got a natural revenge angle there.

Painting much more broadly, though, Reigns and Bryan are two of the best-ever modern champions. They're somewhat unfairly linked because around the time Bryan was red hot and seeing possible Royal Rumble chances go to someone like Batista, WWE was in the process of endlessly shoving Reigns at the top of every card possible.

They've feuded here and there briefly and had the odd team-up, too (remember the backstage attacks that were apparently Rowan, not Bryan?). But a fully fleshed-out feud with a ton of mic work hasn't been fully explored.

And it's an endlessly more entertaining idea now than it was even six months ago. Reigns the heel has been amazing on the mic and has visible scared a cohort like Paul Heyman. He's also slowly evolved his skill set in the ring and just straight-up been more vicious in and out of it.

Somewhat quietly, Bryan has shown off his incredible range as of late, too. In the past, he's had one of the greatest babyface runs of all time. He's more recently played a superb environmentalist-type character and shown the ability to turn a crowd toward or against him with ease.

It doesn't really matter which way he decides to go with Reigns. The underdog fan favorite who eventually gets brutalized by Reigns because he can't overcome the numbers could work. A heel-heel matchup that is just both guys being dirty and doing whatever it takes to win could be just as entertaining, if not more so.

No matter what route WWE decides to go, it's sure to be dynamite because of the performers involved. There's a conversation worth having about using Reigns to build up lesser-known guys like a Big E on a solo run. But that's more of a long-term thing, and it's clear WWE wants to keep building up this new version of the Big Dog.

Reigns putting down Bryan, though struggling more than he ever has since his big return because he's finally picking on somebody who can just as easily put him down, just sounds like a fun time. It's a matchup capable of headlining pretty much any pay-per-view event out there, plus a good reason to tune in weekly.

That's another way of saying it checks all the boxes, which is only made possible by the decision to finally turn Reigns heel. And because of that, it has the upside to steal the title of 2020's best outright feud.