    Thunder's Chris Paul on Trade Rumors: 'If Something Happens, It Will'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 13, 2020

    FILE - In this March 8, 2020, file photo, Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul plays against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game in Boston. NBA star Chris Paul led nearly 2,500 people on a march to an early-voting site at a university in North Carolina where he also takes classes. Winston-Salem Journal reports that Paul was part of the “March to the Polls Part 2” event held Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Winston-Salem State University. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
    Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

    Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Chris Paul said Thursday he's not paying attention to the trade rumors ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season.

    "Man, I'm going into year 16, so I've heard just about every rumor you could possibly hear," Paul said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "You learn to control what you can control. I'm training, getting ready for the season. If something happens, it will. If not, I love being in Oklahoma with our team."

    Fallon, a New York City native, then suggested Paul would look good in a New York Knicks jersey, but the 10-time All-Star wouldn't bite.

    "Jimmy, I don't know. You know probably more than I do," Paul said with a laugh.

    Here's a look at the full interview (trade talk starts at the 4:15 mark):

