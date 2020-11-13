Masters Leaderboard 2020: Friday Score Updates and Tournament Predictions

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Xander Schauffele delivered a first-round score of 67 or better for the third time in his last four major starts on Thursday at The Masters.

The 27-year-old has quickly become one of the best players to not win a major through his performances over the last few years.

Schauffele will start his second round at The Masters in a position that he is more than familiar with. He is two shots back of leader Paul Casey and is looking for his seventh top-10 major finish since the start of 2018.

Louis Oosthuizen has not been as consistent as Schauffele in the last three years, but he was able to carry the form gained from the U.S. Open into a strong opening round at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

If he continues to play well, the South African may outperform his playing partners Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau, who were viewed as two of the favorites to win the season's final major.

The full leaderboard for The Masters can be found here on the tournament's official website.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tournament Predictions

Xander Schauffele Puts Himself In Contention For Win

David Becker/Associated Press

Schauffele may not have the same name recognition as DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson or others, but he has been alongside them on major leaderboards for quite some time.

The American carded seven birdies in the opening round on Thursday. He reeled off three birdies on the first three holes and closed by gaining a shot on No. 18.

In between those strokes gained, Schauffele bogeyed No. 5 and No. 7, but he recovered from those dropped shots with pars.

The first-round 67 was a continuation of the form Schauffele has had at major competitions. He carded a 66 to start the 2019 U.S. Open and 2020 PGA Championship.

In the last three majors, Schauffele produced six rounds in the 60s. He has at least two rounds of 70 or better in those tournaments as well.

A year ago at Augusta, Schauffele surged into contention with a second-round 65 and finished in a tie for second thanks to a 70-68 weekend.

If the 27-year-old American produces similar totals in the next three rounds, he could have a chance to become the third first-time major winner of 2020.

Louis Oosthuizen Lands 1st Masters Top 10 Since 2012

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

It was a bit of a surprise to see Oosthuizen outplay Rahm and DeChambeau in the opening round.

Oosthuizen has been a fixture on the first page of the leaderboard at other majors, but he has not landed in the top 10 at Augusta since 2012.

In the time since the second-place mark in 2012, Oosthuizen produced five other top-10 major finishes, including back-to-back occurrences at the U.S. Open.

Oosthuizen's third-place finish at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York was an extension of the form he has had in the last three majors.

At the last two U.S. Opens and 2020 PGA Championship, Oosthuizen carded eight rounds of 70 or better.

If that run extends into the final three rounds at Augusta, the 2010 winner at The Open should be in the mix for a top-10 finish and could outplay Rahm and DeChambeau for two straight rounds.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from PGATour.com

