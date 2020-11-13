Masters 2020: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Friday

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

In a year in which sporting events have dealt with cancellations and postponements galore because of the coronavirus pandemic, it didn't feel unusual to have the 2020 Masters Tournament schedule adjusted Thursday.

Only this time, it was caused by weather.

A three-hour delay because of inclement weather prevented some of the 92 golfers in this year's field from completing their first round at Augusta National Golf Club, and they needed to return Friday morning to finish.

It may be November instead of April, and there may be no fans in attendance, but Thursday's opening Masters action showed that we should still be in for an exciting weekend of golf (especially with AccuWeather forecasting no more rain for the rest of the tournament).

Here's everything you need to know for Friday's second-round action at Augusta National.

2020 Masters Friday Broadcast Information

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: 7:30 a.m.-noon ET, ESPN; 1-5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Live Stream: 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. ET, Masters.com and ESPN+

2nd-Round Preview, Predictions

Tiger Woods may no longer be in his prime, but when the 44-year-old arrives at Augusta National, he is always a threat to win. And on Thursday, he proved he's going to be a contender again in 2020.

For only the second time in his illustrious career, Woods broke into the 60s in the first round of the Masters. He shot a 68 (matching his best career opening-round Masters score, which he also recorded in 2010) to sit at four under par heading into Friday.

Not only that, but it was also the first time that Woods didn't have a bogey in his opening round at the Masters. He had four birdies, including three in a four-hole span from Holes 13-16.

"I did everything well," Woods said, according to ESPN's Bob Harig. "I drove it well, hit my irons well, putted well. ... The only thing I could say is that I wish I could have made a couple more putts. Missed everything on the high side. Putts just aren't moving, so it's just different with as slow as they are, then with the weather delay, the amount of rain they've had."

Is it possible that Woods can keep this up all weekend? After ending an 11-year major drought at last year's Masters, could he become the first golfer to win a green jacket in consecutive years since he did so in 2001 and 2002?

Expect him to continue his strong play in Friday's second round. And while his second-round score may be a couple strokes higher, he will be close enough to the top of the leaderboard that he will push for the lead all weekend.

Paul Casey had the most impressive showing Thursday, posting a score of 65, which had him in first place at seven under par at the end of the day. But he's going to have to play well all weekend with so many talented golfers in this field. The prediction here is that while he will have a decent showing, he won't stay in the 60s and will fall a good bit down the leaderboard after making the cut.

Another golfer to watch in Friday's second round is Bryson DeChambeau, who is looking to follow up his U.S. Open win with his second major triumph. He shot a two-under 70 in the opening round, and while that didn't put him among the leaders, he has plenty of time to catch up.

DeChambeau had five birdies, but a double bogey on the 13th hole prevented him from posting a better score. Expect him to avoid mistakes like that Friday to move up during the second round.

"I tried to take on some risk today," DeChambeau said, according to Jimmy Golen of the Associated Press. "It didn't work out as well as I thought it would have. This golf course, as much as I'm trying to attack it, it can bite back. It's still Augusta National, and it's the Masters. It's an amazing test of golf no matter what way you play it."

But it was also valuable experience that should help DeChambeau recover and have a strong showing in his fourth career Masters appearance.

With the schedule shifted, there's a chance not every golfer will complete their second rounds considering some had to return to play the rest of their first rounds in the morning. However, that shouldn't be an issue for Woods and DeChambeau, who should provide much of the excitement as they emerge among the top contenders heading into the weekend.