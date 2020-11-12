Knicks Rumors: Payton Pritchard Has Fans in New York's Front Office

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The New York Knicks may have found their potential point guard of the future ahead of the 2020 NBA draft.

According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are intrigued by Oregon's Payton Pritchard, who could be an option for the team with the No. 27 pick when the draft kicks off Wednesday.

Pritchard was a consensus first-team All-American last season after he averaged 20.5 points, 5.5 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 31 games for the Ducks.