Masters Tournament 2020: Mobile Updates for Friday Leaderboard Scores

The 2020 Masters finally got underway after a three-hour rain delay on Thursday, though the combination of the late start and an early sunset due to daylight savings time meant several groups did not complete the first round at Augusta National Golf Club.

Paul Casey led the field of those who did conclude the first round, posting a seven-under 65 without dropping a shot to equal his best-ever round at Augusta.

The Englishman has never won a major title through 65 previous appearances, but the best finish of his career came at the PGA Championship in August when he tied for second place.

However, some of the world's best golfers will be in hot pursuit of Casey when the second round opens on Friday.

Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele and Justin Thomas share second place, two strokes behind the leader. And there is an eight-player tie for fifth place at four-under, which includes defending champion Tiger Woods, who made it through the first round without a bogey.

U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau is tied for 21st at two-under, one shot behind a group that includes Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau and Dustin Johnson.

PGA Championship holder Collin Morikawa is level par, while Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are two-over heading into Friday.

Friday's Live Stream

Live Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports app, CBS All Access

Schedule: 7:30 a.m.-end of play (all times ET)

Featured Groups - 7:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Amen Corner - 7:10 a.m.-4:15 p.m.

Holes 15-16 - 8:15 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Holes 4-6 - 7:55 a.m.-4:45 p.m.

Live Leaderboard: Masters.com, Masters app

TV Simulcast: Masters.com, 7:30 a.m. to end of Round 1, 1-5:30 p.m.

Leaderboard

Scores through Round 1

1. Paul Casey -7

T2. Webb Simpson -5

T2. Xander Schauffele -5

T2. Justin Thomas -5

T5. Hideki Matsuyama -4

T5. Louis Oosthuizen -4

T5. Lee Westwood -4

T5. Patrick Reed -4

T5. Tiger Woods -4

T5. Matthew Wolff -4

Full leaderboard at Masters.com.

Friday's Tee Times

Original tee times and groupings prior to first-round suspension

1st Tee

7 a.m. - Justin Harding, Shugo Imahira, Nick Taylor

7:11 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz, Byeong Hun An

7:22 a.m. – Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood

7:33 a.m. – Francesco Molinari, Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith

7:44 a.m. – Bernhard Langer, J. T. Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

7:55 a.m. – Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli

8:06 a.m. – Jose Maria Olazabal, Andrew Putnam, James Sugrue (A)

11:05 a.m. – Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (A)

11:16 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman, Hideki Matsuyama

11:27 a.m. – Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin, Scottie Scheffler

11:38 a.m. – Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen

11:49 a.m. – Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau

12:00 p.m. – Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree (A)

12:11 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter

12:22 p.m. – Graeme McDowell, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

10th Tee

7 a.m. – Sung Kang, Erik Van Rooyen

7:11 a.m. – Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, John Augenstein (A)

7:22 a.m. – Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer, Bernd Wiesberger

7:33 a.m. – Adam Scott, Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton

7:44 a.m. – Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka

7:55 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

8:06 a.m. – Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ

8:17 a.m. – Victor Perez, Sungjae Im, Brendon Todd

11:05 a.m. – Lucas Glover, Corey Conners, C. T. Pan

11:16 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond

11:27 a.m. – Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, Lukas Michel (A)

11:38 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na

11:49 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson

12:00 p.m. – Charl Schwartzel, Jason Day, Abel Gallegos (A)

12:11 p.m. – Vijay Singh, Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan

12:22 p.m. – Mike Weir, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace